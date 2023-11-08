What did Melissa Curtis do? Charges explored as Maryland teacher arrested for allegedly exploiting former student

31-year-old Melissa Curtis has been accused of allegedly establishing an inappropriate relationship with a minor middle school student. The victim reportedly spoke to the Montgomery County Department of Police and said that the relationship began in 2015 when Melissa was 22 years old. He further said the alleged events continued for a while.

Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal additional details about the case. According to charging documents, the victim was in eighth grade and was 14 years old when the alleged chain of events took place.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Recently, a man accused 31-year-old Melissa Curtis, a former Montgomery Village Middle School teacher, of allegedly establishing a s*xual relationship with a minor. She has been accused of allegedly touching the victim inappropriately and engaging in s*xual acts with him in multiple locations, including a classroom, a car, his house, and more.

She has further been accused of allegedly kissing the victim and establishing an intimate relationship with him twice at her mother's residence in Germantown. Curtis also reportedly offered marijuana and alcohol to the minor and then engaged in s*xual acts, as per DC News Now. The former teacher also allegedly had an intimate relationship with him at his residence in Montgomery County.

She has been charged with s*xual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree s*xual offenses. According to authorities, Curtis was a teacher at the school for about two years. During the time of the alleged incident, the suspect was 22 years old, while the victim was only 14 years old.

It has been discovered that the suspect was teaching at Montgomery Village Middle School when the alleged incident took place. A special investigation has been conducted by the MCDP’s Special Victims Investigations Division. The investigation officially began on October 5, 2023, and an arrest warrant for Melissa Curtis was obtained on October 31, 2023.

The suspect reportedly had an intimate relationship with the victim about 20 times between January and May 2015, as per Fox 5 DC. After the allegations were filed against Curtis, she turned herself in on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. She is currently being held without a bond and her court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday. She is now awaiting a bond hearing.

Along with Montgomery Village Middle School, Melissa Curtis has also been a teacher at Lakelands Park Middle School. Law enforcement officials believe that there could possibly be more victims of the former teacher.

They have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the case. Police have also requested possible victims with similar experiences with Curtis to reach out to them at 240-773-5400.