 What did Jada Pinkett Smith say about Will Smith? Talk show host breaks silence over actor’s Duane Martin controversy

After an alleged rumor about Will Smith being s*xually involved with Duane Martin recently began making the rounds online, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the rumor on an episode of The Breakfast Club on November 16, 2023, saying:

"Let me just say this: It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense."

She also added that Will Smith reacted to the rumor by laughing about it:

"You have to (laugh) because it's absolutely ridiculous, you know what I'm saying. So all you have is, you just gotta laugh about it. And it's unfortunate. He was like, 'Do you believe this s**t? But we just laughed about it."

The rumor started after Brother Bilal made an allegation on Unwind with Tasha K, where he claimed to have walked in on Smith and Martin having s*x, as per PEOPLE.

Jada Pinkett Smith says they will "take legal action" against person responsible for the rumor

While addressing the rumor, Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed that she and Will Smith are planning to take legal action against Brother Bilal:

"We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So that’s actionable. So we gon' roll with that."

Pinkett Smith also hinted at the source of the rumor and alleged that Brother Bilal might have started it since he didn't believe that he was fairly compensated for a book he worked on with Smith. While referring to Brother Bilal, she noted:

“And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work."

Jada Pinket Smith also revealed that although Will Smith did try to pay Brother Bilal a certain amount, he didn't take it and allegedly based this entire rumor on this one incident.

“It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money, or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated. So he already tried to do this money shakedown. Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn’t take it. So, this whole situation is based on that."

In her recent book, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed people's claims about Will Smith's sexuality. She said that she could only sit back and shake her head at them. Addressing rumors on her own sexuality, Pinkett Smith noted:

"There have always been rumors that I'm gay — that I like women."

Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed that although she has "had a few s*xual experiences with women," she prefers men over women when it comes to physical relations.