Jada Pinkett Smith says she did not cheat on husband Will Smith

After the Oscar slap incident and Chris Rock's retaliation a year later, it will be the first time Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been at the center of Hollywood's spotlight. This is because of some grave and crucial details surrounding the famous Smith family that have come through Jada Pinkett Smith and her latest memoir, Worthy.

Over the entire week, there have been various reports about the couple, especially a shocking one involving Will and Jada's marriage. Last week, Jada revealed to PEOPLE that she and Will have been living separate lives for years. This also encompassed the time Will Smith walked on the stage and slapped Chris Rock for disrespecting his "wife."

More recently, during a conversation with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, on Saturday for TalkShopLive, Jada Pinkett Smith cleared the air about her cheating on Will Smith. She said that her "brief entanglement," which is well-known in the gossip circle, came when she and Will had already separated.

She added:

"I just need people to know, okay, I did not cheat on Will Smith."

She also addressed the rumors of infidelity and having an open relationship in the interview.

"Will and I are in a really beautiful place together" - Jada Pinkett Smith about her marriage

Though things have sounded messy over the past years, Jada claimed in the interview that she and Will Smith were now finally happy with the stage they have reached. She said:

"Different things have transpired over the last two years, and Will and I have been doing a lot of healing together. And, you know, we have made our way back to this interdependence, this beautiful, loving space between us. And we're family. And we're figuring it out. ... Will and I are in a really beautiful place together."

Her denial of cheating on Will comes right after the interview with PEOPLE, where she claimed that neither of the two ever had an affair. She also denied the rumors of an open relationship, which has been a part of the gossip circle for years.

She added:

"We eliminated the chance of betrayal. ... It's like, ‘Let's talk about it. Let's work through it together. Let's be in partnership. Let's not keep each other in the dark.'... I think where that got confusing is that as time went on, there were different stages in my marriage where Will and I decided we were not together.

"We didn't tell the public, where I was actually thinking about divorcing, separating. There've been several of those where we've gone and lived our separate lives. So I think within that is where people might've thought that, 'Oh, they must be having an open relationship.'"

This will come as a turn of events for many who imagined that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's long-drawn relationship was a victim of infidelity.

She concluded by saying that it was human nature to place blame on one side of any conflict, something that Jada claimed she was always a victim of.