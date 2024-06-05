What did Jaime Caravaca say? Comedian gets punched on stage by an angry father in viral video

Spanish stand-up comedian Jaime Caravaca was punched on stage by an angry parent in the middle of his show in Alicante, Spain, on June 3, 2024. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

The man has been identified as Alberto Pugilato, who is the father of a three-month-old son. A few days before the incident, he posted a picture of himself with his baby boy on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Joy and pride.”

Jaime Caravaca commented under his post writing:

“No one will be able to avoid the possibility of [your son] being gay and that when he is older, he will become sick of sucking black c**k.”

Caravaca eventually took down his comment after Pugilato threatened him. He wrote:

"I assure you that you are going to apologize for what you said about my three-month-old son and you will discover that real life is not Twitter."

Monday’s violent incident at the Alicante show was seemingly an in-person response to the comedian’s remarks.

Please note: All the quotes mentioned in the article were originally in Spanish which have been translated via Google Translate.

Jaime Caravaca publicly apologized for his comments

Recently, Jaime Caravaca was performing a monologue at Beer Station in Alicante, when a man named Alberto Pugilato got up on stage and shoved him. He was heard saying to the comedian:

“Those p*edophilic comments about my son… Say them to my face… You piece of trash… Now!”

Pugilato was angry at Caravaca for making objectional remarks about his three-month-old baby on social media a day before, insinuating that his son would grow up to be gay.

Reportedly, the father confronted the comedian and said:

“What were you saying, huh? That my son was going to eat c**k? He is three months old. Trash. Now what? Say it to my face… Say it to my face now.”

Meanwhile, the audience at Jaime’s live show stepped up and attempted to diffuse the situation. Eventually, Pugilato calmed down and apologized, saying how “sorry” he was.

While pointing at Jaime Caravaca, he further added:

“I am just a father who is defending his child. He has made s*xualizing comments about my three-month-old son… That has consequences.”

Alberto allegedly called the comedian a “clown,” hit him on the face and exited the stage. When the cops arrived a few moments later, Caravaca reportedly did not file any complaint, and thus no arrests were made.

Notably, the angry father had previously taken a screenshot of Pugilato’s now-removed comment under his tweet and threatened that he would “print it” and carry it to a stand-up show so they could “laugh together” in person. Subsequently, on Monday, he lived up to his promise.

Meanwhile, a day after the incident, Jaime Caravaca took to X to apologize for his original remarks and wrote:

"After what happened, what was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and not-at-all appropriate comment on my part. My apologies to anyone who feels affected. Let's put violence aside, and leave a good world for people to grow free."

Alberto Pugilato accepted the apology and wrote that he defends “freedom of expression” in the same way he defends “the right to respond,” and assured that he did not mean any “harm” to the comedian. He also explained that the incident helped people understand that “children are sacred,” and wished “the best” for Caravaca.

