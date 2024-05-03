"Stop with the death threats in her DMs"— Raven-Symone defends her wife, Miranda Maday in wake of interview backlash 

Recently, Raven-Symone asked fans on TikTok to refrain from sending death threats to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. This comes after the couple did an interview with podcaster Fannita, where Pearman-Maday seemingly shared that she was unaware of Symone's The Cheetah Girls song, The Party’s Just Begun.

For those uninitiated, Miranda Pearman-Maday is the co-host of Tea Time, a podcast channel that she runs along with Raven-Symone. She is also a writer on the Substack platform, where she launched the Big Little Feelings blog in March. An UCLA graduate, Pearman-Maday has been a social media manager and a television and movie set assistant in the past.

On Thursday, May 2, Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday took to the former's TikTok account to address the hatred directed at the latter. In the caption, Symone wrote that netizens were being “completely disrespectful” towards her wife. She also warned fans not to “spread lies” or send threats to her.

“Stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it," Raven Symone also said in the TikTok video.

Why did Miranda Maday receive death threats? Details revealed as Raven-Symone's wife addresses concern

The couple took to the internet to clear the air after Miranda Maday revealed in the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast that she was unaware of Raven-Symone’s The Cheetah Girls song, The Party’s Just Begun. Maday also revealed in the TikTok video that she was receiving threatening messages because fans were under the assumption that she was unaware of Symone’s iconic Disney show, That’s So Raven.

“It’s really become wild. I hope to clear the air right now and letting you all know that I have never once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child," Miranda Maday said.

She added,

"But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I have also been at a lot of this work… I think my wife is endlessly talented; I support her beyond.”

Maday also told viewers that they must understand that Symone is not “just a celebrity,” but “there is also real life here.”

Raven-Symone introduced Maday to the world as her wife on June 18, 2020. In an Instagram post that shared the announcement, the former wrote,

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a*shole!”

The couple first met in a West Hollywood bar in 2015 and have been going strong ever since, as revealed in the Face to Face With David YouTube show.

During a Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast episode, which featured Raven-Symone as a guest last year, she revealed that she was forced to make Maday sign a non-disclosure agreement in regards to their relationship when they had just gotten together as a couple. Symone shared that her now-wife was initially hesitant about the same but later agreed to do so.

For those uninitiated, Raven-Symone is an actress, singer, and dancer. She is best known for acting as Raven Baxter in the That’s So Raven Disney show. Her role as Galleria Garibaldi on The Cheetah Girls is also a fan favorite. A few of her other projects include Kim Possible, Raven’s Home, The Cosby Show, and College Road Trip, among others.