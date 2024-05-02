Is The Tattooist of Auschwitz based on a novel? Origin explored

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an exciting new historical drama scheduled to premiere on Peacock TV on May 2, 2024. The limited series is the latest addition to holocaust historical dramas like the recent Academy Award-winning film The Zone of Interest.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Heather Morris. The author from New Zealand has written the book based on the recollections of the holocaust survivor Lali Sokolov and his wife Gita Furman. The tattooist mentioned in the title of the book is none other than Lale Sokolov.

The series will follow the events of the book which retells Solokov's experiences inside a concentration camp in Auschwitz. The Tattooist of Auschwitz finds its origins in the gruesome concentration camps in Nazi-occupied Poland, however, it beautifully portrays a tale of love and hope.

Is The Tattooist of Auschwitz a true story?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on a true story as it is the recollection of events faced by the holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov and his wife Gita Furman. As told in the novel by Heather Morris, Lali was a prisoner in the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland in 1942.

He was tasked with tattooing prisoners with numbers inside the camp as a form of identification. It is in the camp where he met and fell in love with his future wife Gita Furman. The duo eventually escaped although they carried a heavy trauma throughout their lives, which has also been chronicled in the novel and will be in the upcoming series.

While the novel is said to be a historical recollection, it is not entirely accurate as there are certain fictional parts in the book. Sara Nelson, the vice president and executive editor to the publisher of the book, Harper Collins, has mentioned to The New York Times that it is an "unusual hybrid of memoir and historical fiction".

There are a few factual inaccuracies in the novel like Gita's tattooed number, the mention of penicillin in the camp, and the momentous meeting scenario between Lali and Gita. Despite a few inaccuracies, the novel has been liked by millions of readers around the world who have been inspired by Lali's story. In an e-mail exchange with The New York Times, author Heather Morris wrote:

"It is Lali’s story. I make mention of history and memory waltzing together and straining to part, it must be accepted after 60 years this can happen but I am confident of Lali’s telling of his story, only he could tell it,"

What is The Tattooist of Auschwitz all about?

A still from the series (image via Peacock)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of the holocaust survivor Lali Sokolov and chronicles his life in the Auschwitz camp during 1942. The story is told from the viewpoint of Lali and is a recollection of how he trained to be a tattoo artist inside the camp and eventually met his wife Gita, another prisoner inside the camp. Both of them survived the war, escaped to Australia, and successfully raised a family there.

The official synopsis as per Peacock reads:

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story."

The synopsis further continues:

"Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.Around 60 years later, Lali (Harvey Keitel) meets novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his story to Heather, Lali, in his 80s, faces the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places."

The Peacock series will bring a touching story to life while showcasing the dreadful life of prisoners inside the camps and the trauma they carried years after surviving too.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will premiere across various platforms on May 2, 2024.