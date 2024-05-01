What's new on Peacock in May 2024? The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Love Undercover, and more

With the inclusion of all seasons of Community and new additions like Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Peacock’s lineup amazed the subscribers with an overflow of options. Highlights of the month, like Migration, Superbuns, and other Originals and Exclusives, were a banquet of entertainment delight too, offering a feast for the senses.

Similarly, the month of May is also blessed with a tastefully curated catalog that sees the return of several acclaimed TV shows, as well as new Originals. With a whopping 99 titles dropping on the first day itself, Peacock is all set with the latest lineup, promising a diverse array of choices, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the month of May.

All movies and shows arriving on Peacock this May 2024

Wednesday, May 1

10 Things I Hate About You

27 Dresses

The 40 Year Old Virgin

2046

A Bride for Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Angels & Demons

As Luck Would Have It

Beijing Bicycle

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Boogie

The Boss

Bruce Lee, the Legend

The Cabin in the Woods

The Chronicles of Riddick

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code

Doom

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Enemy at the Gates

Five Star Christmas

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Get Out

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

Inferno

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

The Joy Luck Club

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

King Kong

Knight and Day

The Last Airbender

Life of Pi

Life of the Party

Lift

Little Rascals

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love on Safari

Love Takes Flight

Love Under the Stars

Luv

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Marry Me in Yosemite

Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Merry & Bright

Midway to Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (‘99)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

No Time to Die

Pitch Black

Prospect

Queen of Spain

Return to Christmas Creek

Riddick

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rome in Love

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

This Beautiful Fantastic

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Snitch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Step Brothers

Tammy

This is 40

Three Extremes II

Three… Extremes

Tortilla Soup

Uncle Buck

Valkyrie

War (2007)

Warrior (2011)

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Wonder Woman (2017)

Thursday, May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz ( Peacock Original )

) Chucky, Season 3 - Finale (SYFY)

Saturday Church

Friday, May 3

The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive)

Saturday, May 4

Kentucky Derby 2024

Sunday, May 5

A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+

Monday, May 6

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)

Tuesday, May 7

Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 (Oxygen)

Wednesday, May 8

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)

Thursday, May 9

Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Friday, May 10

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Saturday, May 11

Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Sunday, May 12

A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)

Monday, May 13

American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)

Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5

Tuesday, May 14

Cold Justice, Season 7 (Oxygen)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)

Wednesday, May 15

Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Thursday, May 16

Caillou, Season 1 ( Peacock Original )

) Love Undercover (Peacock Original)

Friday, May 17

Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)

Law & Order SVU, Season 25 (NBC)

Saturday, May 18

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)

Sunday, May 19

Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story - Special (NBC)

Everything Puppies (Hallmark)

Wednesday, May 22

The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)

Thursday, May 23

Love Undercover, Season 1 ( Peacock Original )

) Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)

Friday, May 24

Knock at the Cabin

Sunday, May 26

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)

Monday, May 27

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)

Tuesday, May 28

American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)

Wednesday, May 29

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

Thursday, May 30

We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

In conclusion:

Besides the excitement for the latest additions, the platform will also see the exit of some of the enthralling titles like The Boss Baby: Family Business, By Deception, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and more. Nevertheless, as the subscribers bid farewell to some favorites, the arrival of fresh Originals and returning TV shows keeps the excitement.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Peacock shows and movies as 2024 progresses.