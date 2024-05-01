What's new on Peacock in May 2024? The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Love Undercover, and more

With the inclusion of all seasons of Community and new additions like Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Peacock’s lineup amazed the subscribers with an overflow of options. Highlights of the month, like Migration, Superbuns, and other Originals and Exclusives, were a banquet of entertainment delight too, offering a feast for the senses.
Similarly, the month of May is also blessed with a tastefully curated catalog that sees the return of several acclaimed TV shows, as well as new Originals. With a whopping 99 titles dropping on the first day itself, Peacock is all set with the latest lineup, promising a diverse array of choices, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the month of May.
All movies and shows arriving on Peacock this May 2024
Wednesday, May 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 27 Dresses
- The 40 Year Old Virgin
- 2046
- A Bride for Christmas
- A Royal Corgi Christmas
- Angels & Demons
- As Luck Would Have It
- Beijing Bicycle
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Boogie
- The Boss
- Bruce Lee, the Legend
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Couples Retreat
- Cowboys & Aliens
- The Da Vinci Code
- Doom
- Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
- Enemy at the Gates
- Five Star Christmas
- Fletch
- Fletch Lives
- Get Out
- The Hurt Locker
- Identity Thief
- Inferno
- The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
- The Joy Luck Club
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kindergarten Cop
- King Kong
- Knight and Day
- The Last Airbender
- Life of Pi
- Life of the Party
- Lift
- Little Rascals
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Love on Safari
- Love Takes Flight
- Love Under the Stars
- Luv
- Mad Max
- Madea Goes to Jail
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Marry Me in Yosemite
- Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Merry & Bright
- Midway to Love
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy (‘99)
- Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
- No Time to Die
- Pitch Black
- Prospect
- Queen of Spain
- Return to Christmas Creek
- Riddick
- Rise: Blood Hunter
- Rome in Love
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
- The Rundown
- The Scorpion King
- This Beautiful Fantastic
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third
- Snitch
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Spy Kids 4
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- This is 40
- Three Extremes II
- Three… Extremes
- Tortilla Soup
- Uncle Buck
- Valkyrie
- War (2007)
- Warrior (2011)
- Why Did I Get Married?
- Why Did I Get Married Too
- Wonder Woman (2017)
Thursday, May 2
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock Original)
- Chucky, Season 3 - Finale (SYFY)
- Saturday Church
Friday, May 3
- The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive)
Saturday, May 4
- Kentucky Derby 2024
Sunday, May 5
- A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+
Monday, May 6
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)
Tuesday, May 7
- Eurovision Song Contest 2024
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 (Oxygen)
Wednesday, May 8
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)
Thursday, May 9
- Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Eurovision Song Contest 2024
Friday, May 10
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Saturday, May 11
- Eurovision Song Contest 2024
Sunday, May 12
- A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)
Monday, May 13
- American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
- OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)
- Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
Tuesday, May 14
- Cold Justice, Season 7 (Oxygen)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)
Wednesday, May 15
- Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Thursday, May 16
- Caillou, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Love Undercover (Peacock Original)
Friday, May 17
- Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)
- Law & Order SVU, Season 25 (NBC)
Saturday, May 18
- Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)
Sunday, May 19
- Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story - Special (NBC)
- Everything Puppies (Hallmark)
Wednesday, May 22
- The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)
Thursday, May 23
- Love Undercover, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)
Friday, May 24
- Knock at the Cabin
Sunday, May 26
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
Monday, May 27
- Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)
Tuesday, May 28
- American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)
Wednesday, May 29
- America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
Thursday, May 30
- We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
In conclusion:
Besides the excitement for the latest additions, the platform will also see the exit of some of the enthralling titles like The Boss Baby: Family Business, By Deception, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and more. Nevertheless, as the subscribers bid farewell to some favorites, the arrival of fresh Originals and returning TV shows keeps the excitement.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Peacock shows and movies as 2024 progresses.