Is The Tattooist of Auschwitz based on a true story? Explained

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is set to premiere on Peacock TV on May 2, 2024. The series is based on a book of the same name by New Zealand writer Heather Morris. The Holocaust story is a historical memoir of an Auschwitz survivor, Lali Sokolov, whom Morris interviewed for her book.

So, yes, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the real-life story of Sokolov and his wife, Gita Furman, whom he met and tattooed in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Sokolov reminisced about his stay at the camp when he spoke to Morris in detail about his experience.

The six-episode series is developed by Sky Studios and Synchronicity Films for Peacock in the US, Sky Atlantic in the UK and Stan in Australia.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers and advises reader's discretion.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the real-life story of Lali Sokolov

The series shows the perspective of Lali Sokolov (Image via Peacock)

As mentioned, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the television series adaptation of Morris's book of the same name. Writer Heather Morris interviewed Sokolov for three years before his death in 2006.

Sokolov had spoken in detail about his experiences inside the camp, his meeting with Gita Furman, their survival and marriage, and their survivor's guilt and trauma. The book is told from Sokolov's perspective, and it details his transfer from the camp and later escape, besides Gita's escape to Bratislava, where he searched her out later.

What is the plot summary of The Tattooist of Auschwitz?

The series follows the original book closely, trying to be true to Sokolov's recollections of various events. The story follows Sokolov as he goes into the Auschwitz concentration camp, Auschwitz II-Birkenau, specifically.

While ill with typhus, Sokolov is trained by the camp's tattooist. He learns in the hope of increasing his chances of survival. After his mentor disappears, he is entrusted with tattooing the prisoner IDs on the camp dwellers' arms.

While tattooing her prisoner identification number, Sokolov met the young Gita and fell in love. They promise to be with each other, and Sokolov gains the advantage of his association with SS officer Baretski till Russia advances into Nazi-occupied Poland, where Auschwitz is located. The rest of the story covers the prisoners' transfers, escapes, struggles, separations, and reunions.

Who forms the cast and crew for The Tattooist of Auschwitz?

Anna Prochniak as Gita and Joanh Hauer-King as young Sokolov (Image via Peacock)

While Jonah Hauer-King plays the younger Sokolov, Harvey Keitel plays the older version. Melanie Lynskey portrays interviewer-writer Heather Morris. Anna Prochniak plays Gita Furman and Jonas Nay plays SS Officer Baretski.

The rest of the cast includes Karin Ann, Yali Topol Margalith, and Oleksandr Yatsenko, among others.

Based on Morris's book, the screenplay is written by Jacqueline Perske, Gabbie Asher, and Evan Placey. Tali Shalom Ezer is the director of the series. Screenwriter Jacqueline Perske is also one of the executive producers for the series.

Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve have helmed the music score. Announced in 2023, the six-part series quickly went into production the same year, with parts of post-production going into 2024.

Does The Tattooist of Auschwitz have a trailer and release date?

A scene from the teaser of the series (Image via Peacock)

Peacock and Sky TV released a teaser trailer in February 2024, while an official trailer was released on April 11, 2024. The teaser introduced the older Sokolov and his younger version inside the camp.

While the older Sokolov is shown retelling his experiences to an interviewer, the younger one is seen working and tattooing within the camp. The official trailer gives some of the events a more emotional touch and elaborates more on the plot.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is scheduled to arrive on various platforms on May 2, 2024.