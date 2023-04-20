Hans Zimmer UK Arena Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Hans Zimmer has announced the details for his European and UK/Ireland tour that is scheduled for 2024. The tour, titled "The World of Hans Zimmer: A New Dimension," will feature Zimmer’s iconic film scores performed by his orchestra over a run of 30 dates in 13 countries.
The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will begin in Glasgow on April 6, and the artist will visit several cities across the UK and Ireland as part of his musical trek. Fans can expect to hear some of Zimmer’s most beloved pieces and experience electrifying performances by the artist.
Tickets for the general sale of the Hans Zimmer tour will go live at 9:00 am BST this Friday, April 21, via TicketMaster. For more ticket information, fans can visit Hans Zimmer's official website.
Hans Zimmer will begin his tour in Prague and end it in Gothenburg
Hans Zimmer will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Prague, which is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the musician will finally wrap up his tour with his Gothenburg concert on May 9, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues for the tour:
- March 8, 2024 - Prague, O2 Arena
- March 9, 2024 - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- March 10, 2024 - Hamburg, Barclays Arena
- March 12, 2024 - Cologne, LANXESS arena
- March 15, 2024 - Frankfurt/Main, Festhalle Frankfurt
- March 16, 2024 - Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
- March 17, 2024 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber – Arena
- March 19, 2024 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- March 20, 2024 - Hannover, ZAG Arena
- March 22, 2024 - Munich, Olympiahalle München
- March 23, 2024 - Nürnberg, ARENA NÜRNBERGER Versicherung
- March 24, 2024 - Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
- March 27, 2024 - Strasbourg, Zénith Strasbourg
- March 28, 2024 - Zurich, Hallenstadion Zürich
- March 30, 2024 - Paris, La Seine Musicale
- March 31, 2024 - Paris, La Seine Musicale
- April 3, 2024 - Brussels, Palais 12
- April 6, 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- April 7, 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena
- April 9, 2024 - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
- April 10, 2024 - London, The O2
- April 12, 2024 - Dublin, 3Arena
- April 16, 2024 - Lille, Zénith de Lille
- April 17, 2024 - Caen, Zenith de Caen
- April 18, 2024 - Poitiers, Arena Futuroscope
- April 20, 2024 - Nantes, Zenith Nantes Metropole
- April 24, 2024 - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
- April 27, 2024 - Lisbon, Altice Arena
- April 29, 2024 - Madrid, WiZink Center
- May 2, 2024 - Toulouse, Le Zenith Toulouse
- May 3, 2024 - Toulon, Zénith Oméga
- May 4, 2024 - Lyon, La Halle Tony Garnier
- May 8, 2024 - Oslo, Oslo Spectrum
- May 9, 2024 - Gothenburg, Scandinavium
Hans Zimmer has won four Grammy Awards and one Oscar in his music career
Hans Zimmer is a German film score composer and record producer who has composed music for over 150 films, including some of the most successful and popular movies of all time. He was born on September 12, 1957, in Frankfurt, Germany and began his career in the music industry in late 1970s.
Zimmer's first major recognition in the film industry came in 1988, with his score for the film Rain Man, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Score. This was followed by several other successful scores, including Driving Miss Daisy and Black Rain.
One of Zimmer's most significant early contributions to film music was his collaboration with director Ridley Scott on the film Gladiator in 2000. The score for the film won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy Award, among other honors. Zimmer has continued to work with Scott on many other films, including Hannibal and Kingdom of Heaven.
Hans Zimmer has won a total of four Grammy Awards, including Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Lion King, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Dark Knight, and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. He has also won one Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Original Score for his work on the film The Lion King in 1994.
In addition to his work in the film industry, Hans Zimmer has also composed music for television shows, video games, and concerts. Zimmer's music is often characterized by its use of electronic sounds and innovative orchestration techniques, and he is widely regarded as one of the most influential film composers of his generation.