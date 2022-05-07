Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Eintracht Frankfurt entertain Borussia Monchengladbach in a mid-table Bundesliga clash at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday.

The hosts reached their first European final in 42 years as they defeated West Ham United in their Europa League semi-final on Friday. Despite good form in continental competitions, they are without a win in their last seven league outings. In their previous league outing, they fell to a 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Monchengladbach returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win against RB Leipzig last time around. With just two games to go, both sides will be aiming to finish in the upper half of the table.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 104 times across all competitions, with their first encounter dating back to 1965. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with the hosts having a narrow 39-38 lead in wins and 27 games having ended in draws.

They last met at Borussia Park in league action in December, with the game ending in a 3-2 win for the Eagles.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (Bundesliga): W-D-L-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Lenz, Jesper Lindstrøm, Diant Ramaj and Sebastian Rode are expected to miss the game with injuries. Martin Hinteregger became the latest casualty with a muscle strain and he is unlikely to play again this term. Erik Durm's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: Diant Ramaj, Christopher Lenz, Jesper Lindstrøm, Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: Martin Hinteregger, Erik Durm

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram, Lászlo Bénes and Christoph Kramer are expected to miss the game with hamstring, thigh, and hip injuries respectively. Manu Koné misses out due to an accumulation of yellow cards while Nico Elvedi is suspended due to a straight red card last time around.

Injured: Marcus Thuram

Doubtful: Laszlo Benes, Christoph Kramer

Suspended: Manu Koné, Nico Elvedi

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Obita Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Ragnar Ache, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Santos Borre

Borussia Monchengladbach (5-3-2): Yann Sommer (GK); Stefan Lainer, Marvin Friedrich, Ramy Bensebaini, Tony Jantschke, Luca Netz; Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Pléa, Florian Neuhaus; Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Having sealed their place in the Europa League final, the hosts can now divert their attention to the remaining two games in the Bundesliga. They might not be able to field their best starting XI next time, in favor of retaining their top players for the Europa League final. With that in mind, we expect a strong team for this encounter.

The visiting side have nothing much to play for in the last two games of the season and might choose to experiment with their squad. We expect the game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Edited by Peter P