The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Full list of cast in the series

Sky Studios and Peacock are gearing up to release a new historical drama called The Tattooist of Auschwitz on May 2, 2024. Based on the novel of the same name by Heather Morris, the story is inspired by true events set during the Holocaust in the 1940s.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the series reads:

"Based on the eponymously titled novel, this is the powerful real-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who was tasked with tattooing ID numbers on prisoners' arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two."

The novel was originally written as a screenplay by Morris, compiled after three years of conversation with the late Lale Sokolov. The TV adaptation includes actors Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, and Jonas Nay.

Jonah Hauer-King and others star in The Tattooist of Auschwitz

1) Jonah Hauer-King as Lale Sokolov

Jonah Hauer-King as Lale Sokolov (via Sky)

Told through flashbacks, a young Lale Sokolov is portrayed by The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King. A Slovakian Jew, Sokolov is deported to Auschwitz, where he soon becomes a Tätowierer (tattooist), tasked with inking identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. During his years of imprisonment, he falls in love with a woman named Gita.

Raised as Jewish, Hauer-King possesses dual British-American citizenship. Besides his role as Prince Eric, he is also known for films like Postcards from London and A Dog's Way Home.

2) Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman

Anna Próchniak as Gita (via Sky)

Lale Sokolov's love interest, Gita, is portrayed by Anna Próchniak. Gita is a young Jewish woman from Slovakia who meets Lale when he tattoos her identification number on her arm. Eventually, the two fall in love amidst the horror of the Holocaust.

Anna Próchniak is a Polish actress with acting credits in projects like The Innocents, Warsaw 44, and the BBC One drama Baptiste.

3) Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris

Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris (via Sky)

The real-life author who wrote the novel is portrayed by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey. A 50-something woman working in a hospital, she is whom Lale Sokolov tells his story to. She is described as being "dependable, big-hearted, and loyal" with a childlike sense of fun, as per the Sky website.

An Emmy-nominated actress, Melanie Lynskey has appeared in multiple projects, such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Last of Us.

4) Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki

Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki (via Sky)

Stefan Baretzi, a Nazi SS guard in Auschwitz, is one of the main antagonists in the series. He displays admiration for Lale despite tormenting him, and he frequently engages in acts of cruelty. The real Baretzi participated in thousands of murders and was sentenced to life in prison, where he eventually took his own life.

Baretzi will be portrayed by Jonas Nay, a German actor known for starring in Deutschland 83 and its sequel shows.

The supporting cast of The Tattooist of Auschwitz

A still from 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' (via Sky)

Besides the main four actors, other people who appear in The Tattooist of Auschwitz miniseries include:

Harvey Keitel as an older Lale Sokolov

Yali Topol Margalith as Cilka

Ilan Galkoff as Aaron

Marcel Sabat as Tomas

Karin Ann as Maria

Oleksandr Yatsenko as Vlad

Tallulah Haddon as Hanna

Mili Eshet as Ivana

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is set to premiere on May 2, 2024, on Peacock in the US and will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW for those in the UK and Ireland.