"He's the most supportive person in the world": Melanie Lynskey reveals her husband sacrifices roles for her success

Actress Melanie Lynskey appeared in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, which was published on Thursday, April 25, 2024. She spoke about her career, family life, and her "supportive" husband, Jason Ritter, who is also an actor.

“He’s the most supportive person in the world. The last few years we have had this role of like, whoever’s job makes the most sense, whether it’s the most exciting career-wise or it’s more money, we would prioritize the one that was going to help move the person’s career forward,” she observed.

The 46-year-old star explained how her husband has been “genuinely sacrificing” his career to support her ambitions. She also stated that his support is coming at the expense of his career as he has been passing on offers to support the Candy star.

Melanie Lynskey is “grateful” to share her life with Jason Ritter

The People Magazine article, published by Dana Rose Falcone, quoted Melanie Lynskey speaking about her husband Jason Ritter. The New Zealand native said that her husband had helped her move forward in Hollywood. She spoke about how he paused his career to help her earn more money and further her career.

Melanie Lynskey noted that her husband gets “offered stuff all the time,” but chooses to give them up to support her.

“It’s like genuine sacrificing,” she stated.

Speaking about The Last of Us, the three-time Critics’ Choice Award winner said that as soon as she was offered the part, Jason Ritter urged her to grab it. Melanie said that her husband told her that there was no way she wasn't "going to do The Last of Us. You have to do it."

“So, it was months and months and months that he was just being a dad and hanging out with me, and I'm so, so, so grateful to him,” Melanie mentioned.

Melanie Lynskey stated that her husband was always pushing her to become the best version of herself. She noted that this was unlike a lot of men who don't "have that kind of self-esteem and that respect for their partner." The actor added that she was grateful to have her husband.

The mother of one stated that she feels “honored” to have been part of The Last of Us and considers the opportunity as a “blessing.” She added that working on it was like "a dream" and that she kept feeling that something might go wrong.

“Nothing can be this good and this happy and this fun to make. Then it was just great [from] beginning to end. And the response was wonderful. I was just like, OK, sometimes things can just be wonderful. That's my lesson as a pessimist,” Melanie added.

Melanie also spoke about how becoming an actor was a dream of hers and when she could pay "the bills through this job," she felt like her dreams had come true.

“To make a living as an actor was all I ever dreamed of. So, once it got to a point where I was like, ‘Okay, I’m steadily paying the bills through this job,’ I felt like my dreams had come true,” she observed of her career.

Melanie Lynskey will soon start filming for the third season of the Netflix thriller Yellowjackets.

Melanie Lynskey is all set to appear next on the show The Tattooist of Auschwitz as author Heather Morris. The author interviews Holocaust survivor Lali Sokolov (played by Harvey Keitel) about his experience being one of the tattooists in Auschwitz-Birkenau prison. He would tattoo the identification numbers on fellow inmates’ hands.

The drama is slated to release on Peacock on May 2, 2024.

In brief, exploring the relationship of Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter first met on the sets of the 2013 dramedy The Big Ask and began dating shortly thereafter. While in a steady relationship, the couple also starred in the 2014 romantic comedy film We’ll Never Have Paris followed by The Intervention in 2016.

In February 2017, the pair got engaged and had their first child, a daughter in December 2018. Two years later, in the spring of 2020, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on their rental home’s porch in Atlanta, Georgia. It was attended by their close friends, actress Ali Ahn and actor-playwright William Jackson Harper.