What did Jamere Miller do? Suspect arrested after abducted Detroit nurse found dead in SUV trunk

On Monday, May 15, Detroit police announced that 36-year-old Jamere Miller is the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old nurse Patrice Wilson. Wilson was reported missing over the weekend, before her body was discovered inside her car on Sunday afternoon. Investigators noted that she had several gunshot wounds.

Trigger warning: This article contains references to a homicide. Readers' discretion is advised

Rose @901Lulu Patrice Wilson (29) was abducted by her ex-boyfriend, Jamere Miller (36) in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday morning. She has been found dead in the trunk of her car. He is on the run. She was the mother of a young child. Patrice Wilson (29) was abducted by her ex-boyfriend, Jamere Miller (36) in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday morning. She has been found dead in the trunk of her car. He is on the run. She was the mother of a young child. 💔 https://t.co/2M9QkUSjTM

According to ABC, authorities have not confirmed the charges against Jamere Miller. Detroit Police Chief James E. White said that Wilson broke up with Miller, but the latter continued to follow her and threaten her with violence. White said that the murder was the culmination of a long and agonizing harassment campaign conducted against Wilson.

Timeline of the allegations against Jamere Miller

As per Law&Crime, Jamere Miller had a long criminal history which included allegations of domestic violence. Authorities implied that abuse may have been a factor in the break up.

A Detroit police spokesperson said:

"She appears to have done everything the right way. She got out of the relationship and unfortunately the tragic outcome was his violence and his persistence to keep her in that relationship. Unfortunately, these types of offenders don't take no for an answer and more needs to be done to protect our victims."

Officials said that Patrice Wilson went missing on Saturday morning. She had just finished her overnight nursing shift at the Detroit Receiving Hospital when the abduction occurred. As she entered the car, Jamere Miller allegedly approached her and forced her into the passenger seat, before driving away. The Detroit Police said that Miller had been wearing a blonde wig as a disguise during the kidnapping.

Patrice Wilson's mother, Roslind Livingston, said that Wilson was on the phone at the time of the kidnapping. She was supposedly talking to a friend, before the line went dead when she was allegedly abducted by Miller. After Wilson was reported missing, Livingston told reporters that she hoped the victim could be rescued by Mother's Day.

On Sunday afternoon, Wilson's body was discovered in the back of her car at an apartment complex in Novi, a suburb northwest of Detroit. Suspecting Miller, authorities released several search warrants and detained the alleged killer on the same day.

In an official statement, White mourned Wilson's death. He said:

"Detroit has lost another daughter. She was young and she had her whole life ahead of her. She was dedicated to serving and helping others as a nurse and putting others before herself. She's also a mother, obviously a daughter, and to have her life taken from her just before Mother's Day is absolutely heartbreaking."

The case currently remains under investigation by Detroit authorities.

