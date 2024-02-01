What was James Baldwin's cause of death? Google Doodle celebrates civil rights activist and writer during Black History Month 

In honor of Black History Month, Google pays tribute to an American writer, James Baldwin, with a captivating Google Doodle.

Google Doodle is a temporary change to Google's logo to contribute to people, holidays, events, achievements, and historical figures. On February 1, 2024, the artist behind the Google Doodle is James Baldwin, an American writer, and civil rights activist.

The doodle depicts Baldwin's profound impact on literature, civil rights, and social justice, commemorating his contributions during a pivotal period in American history.

On May 18, 1953, he published his first novel, Go Tell It on the Mountain, establishing him as a prominent American writer. It helped in making white American understands the difficulties and injustices faced by Black people.

Mr. Baldwin died overnight while fighting stomach cancer, on December 1, 1987, as per the Los Angeles Times.

James Baldwin passed away in 1987 at the age of 63

Mr. Baldwin, an American writer who garnered acclaim for his work across several forms, including poems, plays, novels, and essays, was diagnosed with cancer.

In early 1986, Mr. Baldwin began experiencing the symptoms of esophageal cancer, a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the esophagus. In simpler words, he had stomach cancer.

In 1987, the cancer drastically spread into the liver, resulting in the removal of half of his stomach so as not to let it spread further. According to his family and friends, reported by the Los Angeles Times, James Baldwin died overnight at his home in southern France.

His unfortunate demise was on December 1, 1987, at 63. His resting place is in Ferncliff Cemetery, Westchester County, New York.

However, just a month ago, he made his last public appearance in November 1987, at the launch of the French edition of his novel "Just Above My Head." The French edition was named "Indispensable."

A brief look at James Baldwin's personal life

James Baldwin was born on August 2, 1924, in Harlem, New York. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, David Baldwin. He attended Frederick Douglass Junior High School, where he achieved prominence as a poet of the Harlem Renaissance.

In 1948, he moved to France to explore the masterpieces of American literature. In 1953 he wrote his first novel, Go Tell It on the Mountain, which was later included by the Times Magazine in the list of the 100 best English-language novels released from 1923 to 2005.

He published his first essay collection, Notes of a Native Son, in 1955. His commendable works include The Fire Next Tim, No Name in the Street, Nobody Knows My Name, Tell Me How Long the Train's Been Gone, Little Man, Blues for Mister Charlie, and more.

Speaking to Life Magazine in 1963, he quoted,

"You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read."

During his last days, James Baldwin was planning to finish his book Martin Luther King Jr. His career as a writer and activist was so impactful, therefore, Google Doodle was dedicated to Mr. Baldwin on Black History Month (February 1 to March 1).

The doodle is a visual reminder of Baldwin's enduring influence on the fight against racism and discrimination. It highlights the moments of his life, capturing the essence of his commitment to justice and equality.