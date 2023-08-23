What did James Burke do? Charges explored as Long Island police chief arrested for soliciting an undercover ranger

On Tuesday, August 22, former Long Island police chief James Burke was arrested for attempting to solicit an undercover ranger at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. According to The Associated Press, Burke reportedly exposed himself to the ranger before offering money for illicit favors. The disgraced 59-year-old former law enforcement official has been charged with providing a s*x act, criminal solicitation, and indecent exposure.

Trigger warning: This article concerns solicitation and references to violence, the reader's discretion is advised

The Tuesday arrest does not mark the first time James Burke found himself on the wrong side of the law. In February 2016, he lost his job as police chief after pleading guilty to the assault of a suspect under police custody.

The criminal history of former police chief James Burke

According to Rolling Stone, James Burke began his law enforcement career with the NYPD in the 1980s. Even in the early days of his career, his record was reportedly spotty. In 1995, while working with the Suffolk Police Department, he was accused of having inappropriate relations with a woman involved in drug dealing.

Despite the accusations leveled against him, James Burke rose to become the Chief of the Suffolk County Police Department in 2012. During this time, he was best known for leading the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings.

In May 2013, he was implicated in the assault case that would eventually end his career. As the New York Times reported, a suspect named Christopher Loeb was accused of breaking into Burke's vehicle and stealing several items, including a gun belt, ammunition, and multiple cigars. Burke was charged with physically assaulting Loeb after the suspect was in police custody. According to prosecutors, he subsequently made efforts to cover up the beating.

In January 2017, Burke began serving a prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood Low. In November 2018, he began serving the remainder of the sentence under house arrest. In April 2019, he was formally released.

After the allegations faced by Burke on August 22, 2023, the disgraced former official emerged in the spotlight again. According to CBS, after he was detained by law enforcement for attempting to solicit the undercover ranger, he tried to use his old influence with the police to get away.

According to The New York Post, the park where Burke was arrested was known for various illicit activities. One man, who remained anonymous, told reporters from the outlet that it was unusual for authorities to take someone into custody.

As the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office stated, James Burke was released from police custody with a summons. He is scheduled to face a New York court on September 11.