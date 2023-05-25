What did Jamier Perry do? Police identify teen suspect in Pittsburg school shooting

A 15-year-old Oliver Citywide Academy student, identified as Jamier Perry, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old schoolmate just outside Pittsburgh school premises on Wednesday, May 24.

Authorities said the incident occurred Wednesday morning as students were arriving for the school day. The victim, identified as Derrick Harris, was found shot outside the school and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said that at least around 11 shots were heard around the school as Jamier Perry shot his schoolmate Derrick Harris and fled the scene on foot.

Tori Yorgey WTAE @toriyorgeytv BREAKING | 1 student has died, another is in police custody after a shooting outside of Oliver Citywide Academy this morning. Extremely sad. It happened not long before the school day was set to begin. @WTAE BREAKING | 1 student has died, another is in police custody after a shooting outside of Oliver Citywide Academy this morning. Extremely sad. It happened not long before the school day was set to begin. @WTAE https://t.co/KKxJUyxpSc

Authorities apprehended the suspect, who was seen running from the school after the shooting. Police said that Jamier Perry was charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license. He was taken to the county jail in Pittsburg.

Authorities have yet to disclose additional information on the case, as investigators continue to explore the circumstances that led up to the fatal incident.

Authorities believe Jamier Perry used a 9mm weapon in the Pittsburgh school shooting

Briefly outlining the Pittsburgh school shooting, authorities said that the incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, before classes were about commence for the day. Authorities said that a few students were in the school when Jamier Perry fired close to eleven rounds outside the school premises. WTAE reported that other students, who were en route were rerouted to Manchester Elementary to be reunited with their families.

Tori Yorgey WTAE @toriyorgeytv NOW | @PghPolice outside of Manchester Elementary, where we’re told buses from Oliver Citywide Academy are now dropping off students. This comes after one person was shot outside of Oliver Citywide Academy this morning. @WTAE NOW | @PghPolice outside of Manchester Elementary, where we’re told buses from Oliver Citywide Academy are now dropping off students. This comes after one person was shot outside of Oliver Citywide Academy this morning. @WTAE https://t.co/KNizxFaoEM

Officers responding to the scene said they found the victim Derrick Harris just before 7:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds by the front steps of Oliver Citywide Academy. The suspect, Jamier Perry, was spotted running away from the scene by other officers who took him into custody without incident. Authorities said that the murder weapon, believed to be a 9mm, was recovered from the sidewalk.

In a statement, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson condoled the incident that comes a year after another Oliver Citywide Academy student, 15-year-old Marquis Campbell, was shot outside after school hours. The spokesperson said:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family. Our schools are designed to be a safe place for teaching and learning. Today, that was not the case for a student who was on his way to school to get an education."

Two brothers, Eugene Watson and Brandon Watson, were arrested in connection to the January 2022 school shooting that claimed the life of Campbell.

In the wake of the shootings, Police Commander Richard Ford expressed frustration over the endemic school shootings plaguing the country. In a news conference, he said:

"It's very frustrating. We worked really, really hard. We've worked with the schools. We continue to work with the schools, and we're going to continue to do that. Obviously, any type of violence, any time there's loss of life, it's a tragic situation, but, you know, I am very relieved to know that there's no more danger to the public."

Mayor Ed Gainey @MayorEdGainey Pittsburgh, please join me in prayer for the family, friends, and the entire Oliver Citywide Academy community as they are once again mourning a young life taken by gunfire. Pittsburgh, please join me in prayer for the family, friends, and the entire Oliver Citywide Academy community as they are once again mourning a young life taken by gunfire. https://t.co/EM85oA7dB1

Shortly after the incident, Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement promising to help students affected by the shooting. Gainey also decried the gun culture permeating their schools noting officials should work together to pave a new path forward for the kids.

