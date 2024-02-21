What is Jasmine Moss charged with? Woman in viral waxing controversy involving 5-year-old daughter has been arrested

Jasmine Moss, who was slammed online after she shared a post showing her 5-year-old daughter waxing n*de women last week was arrested. As per the Memphis Police Department, about 80 complaints were filed on February 15, 2024, in response to the jarring post, prompting an investigation.

On February 16, MPD released an official notice stating their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was aware of the viral images involving a minor child waxing adults. Adding that a joint investigation between MPD and the Department of Children Services was underway.

They shared an update days later informing of Jasmine's arrest adding that she is charged with misdemeanor Child Neglect. Moss is currently in jail and no bond has been set at the time.

As per Jasmine Moss's social media profile, she is a licensed esthetician

Jasmine Moss is a licensed esthetician who runs her business Jazzy Body LLC, out of her home in Memphis, Tennessee. Per screenshots, the business offers full body waxing, facials, body contouring, bleaching, and other beauty treatments.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jasmine Moss stated she was "passing down Deeds & LLCs to her creations" to her daughter as:

"She literally helped me wax 24 clients starting from 7:23-5 pm. She made a total of $744 and I’m going to put the money towards whatever her future dreams and aspirations are."

The post included three photos of her daughter applying wax to private areas of older women. Soon the photos went viral, with internet users harshly criticizing the mother. Many demanded Child Protective Services (CPS) be called on Jasmine Moss, some even calling her "disgusting." They demanded she be added to the registry listing child abusers.

Several others slammed the various women who allowed the child to wax them.

Valerie Yates, another professional esthetician, told a local news outlet WREG:

"That would not even be safe, much less legal. You don’t know what people do in their house. Even though their house should be clean, you don’t know if it is. You don’t know who is going to come in and out of their house while you’re laying on their table."

As the story gained traction Jasmine took down any social media accounts linking to her, including the one associated with her business Jazzy Body LLC (@jazzybodyllc). Despite taking down her socials, the mother of three continued to receive criticism on her business account.

Another fellow esthetician and owner of the Memphis Skin Academy in Bartlett, Melanie Saulsbury told Action News 5 that in Tennessee one has to be at least 16 years of age to become an esthetician. She added one must also complete 750 hours of training in addition to a written test and physical examination.

Saulsbury explained the waxing process is too dangerous for a child as even professionals can get burned. She went on to say that while operating a business of this kind from home is lawful, there are tight guidelines.

Jasmine Moss is set to appear in court on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

