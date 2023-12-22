What did Jason Gillenwater do? Firefighter found dead after double stabbing in Pacifica

Jason Gillenwater, a firefighter and paramedic wanted in connection to a deadly Pacifica double stabbing, was reportedly found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a confrontation with police in Mendocino County on Thursday, December 21, 2023, as reported by ABC7.

Kron4 reported that Jason Gillenwater, 46, a firefighter from Colma reportedly stabbed his ex-wife and her boyfriend at her home in Pacifica on Thursday morning before fleeing the scene. The boyfriend was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene and Gillenwater’s ex-wife was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police who had been tracking Gillenwater since 8 a.m. on Thursday found him dead in Mendocino County inside his vehicle on that afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Pacifica Police Department said:

“On December 21, 2023, at approximately 1:45 pm, The California Highway Patrol located the suspect vehicle in Mendocino County. The suspect, 46-year-old Jason Gillenwater, was found dead near his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Jason Gillenwater was arrested for Domestic violence before the stabbing incident

According to KGO, Jason Gillenwater was suspended from his paramedic duties last week after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident at his ex-wife’s home on December 14.

Police reportedly acquired a gun violence emergency protective order and confiscated firearms and ammo from the suspect after the event. Additionally, Gillenwater was barred by the restraining order from communicating with his ex-wife or traveling within 100 yards of her Pacifica house.

Detailing the incident in a Facebook Post Pacifica police said that on December 14, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a residence on Naomi Avenue for a reported domestic violence incident involving Gillenwater and his ex-wife. Upon arrival, Gillenwater was arrested for domestic violence at the scene and booked at the San Mateo County jail.

However, the suspect posted bail and was released from prison. Police also said that they obtained a restraining order against the suspect that he violated on December 21 when he went to his ex-wife's home and stabbed her and her boyfriend to death.

Expand Tweet

Police revealed Gillenwater obtained a firearm in Colusa County after the stabbing and shot himself in Mendocino County. They said:

"The investigation revealed that Gillenwater obtained a firearm in Colusa County after the stabbing incident in Pacifica.”

Following the recent incident, Pacifica Police Department Chief Sarasua condoled the victim's death. He said:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and keep the family members and Pacifica community close in our hearts as they cope with this profound loss. I am grateful to our San Mateo County allied agencies, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance during this investigation.”

Residents told NBC Bay Area the woman who was stabbed was trying to separate from Gillenwater. Residents also revealed the man killed was a friend of the woman, who died while trying to help.