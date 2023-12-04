Who was Courtney Gordon? All about the Queens stabbing suspect in wake of the gruesome attack that left four dead 

Courtney Gordon, a 38-year-old man, was identified as the suspect responsible for multiple-fatal stabbing in Far Rockaway, Queens that left four dead. Gordon was accused of butchering four of his relatives, including two children, with a steak knife and setting their home blaze before he was confronted and killed by responding officers.

During a press conference NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said that on Sunday, December 3, two officers arrived at a home in Far Rockaway after a young girl called 911 and said her cousin “was killing her family members,” before she jumped out of the window to escape the attacker.

Upon arrival, police intercepted the cousin, later identified as Courtney Gordon, trying to leave the two-story house with luggage. The suspect then reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed an officer in the neck and another in the head before he was shot and killed at the scene.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said that the suspect had set a couch on fire before fleeing the scene. Officers who waited for firefighters to arrive to get the fire under control before stepping inside the home found an 11-year-old girl with fatal stab wounds right outside of the residence.

A 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s were also found stabbed to death inside the home. A 61-year-old woman with critical stab wounds was rushed to a hospital.

Courtney Gordon was a homeless man who had recently moved in with his aunt in Queens

In a press briefing on Sunday, police said that the suspect in the Queens stabbing incident, Courtney Gordon, was visiting his relatives at the time of the gruesome attack.

While police did not disclose a potential motive for the crime, the suspect's mother and sister told CBS that he had been mentally unstable and depressed for years. The suspect was also arrested last year in the Bronx for domestic violence.

Family members who were left stunned by Gordon’s violent actions told the outlet that they had unsuccessfully tried to get him help for his mental health issues for years.

According to the suspect’s mother, Godron, who was a homeless man living in a shelter, recently moved to live with his aunt in Queens. The suspect’s mother characterized him as a good son who struggled with mental health issues. Gordon’s mother reportedly spoke to her son on Saturday, a day before the attack that has now devastated the family.

"I don't know what is wrong, but something is wrong because if anything wasn't wrong, he wouldn't have done something like this. So I know something is wrong.”

Courtney Gordon’s sister added that she tried to help her brother to no avail. She added:

“I tried to seek help for him. No one would listen to me. I tried. I tried my very best to help him. It's just sad, sad that it happened."

Meanwhile, police have not disclosed the identity of the victims but said they all appeared to be related.