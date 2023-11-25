Who were Kurt Villani and his wife, Monica Villani? Victims of tragic Rainbow Bridge Bentley car crash identified as Grand Island couple 

Grand Island residents Kurt Villani and Monica Villani, were identified as the victims of the Rainbow Bridge Bentley car crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 22. Niagara Falls Police confirmed the identities of the deceased on Friday, November 25, 2023, two days after the accident that initially prompted fears of terrorism. However, authorities have since confirmed that the incident was a tragic accident.

As previously reported, on Wednesday, November 22, reports surfaced that there was an explosion at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing after a Bentley Flying Spur with two passengers traveling at a high speed went airborne and exploded when it hit the ground.

The blast incinerated the vehicle and pieces of the wreck were found strewn across a dozen booths along the Rainbow Bridge. Authorities have confirmed that there were no explosives found in the car and attributed the crash to a medical incident or vehicle malfunction.

Providing a brief insight into the potential cause of the accident, Buffalo News, citing Erin Bronner, spokeswoman for Bentley USA, reported that there have been safety recalls for the Bentley Flying SPurs model produced between 2018-2021.

However, those vehicles were reportedly sold outside the USA. Bronner added that she could not speak with certainty about potential malfunctions in Villani’s car until they obtain the “VIN and information on the service records.”

Kurt Villani and Monica Villani owned successful Hardware stores across Western New York

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the Grand Island, NY, community mourned the death of Kurt Villani and his wife, Monica Villani, described as an affluent couple in the area.

Kurt Villani, 55, was a prominent businessman in Grand Islands, NY, who owned Gui’s Lumber and Home Center inherited by his father, who died last year at the age of 72. Kurt Villani's, father Kurt Villani Sr, also served in the Army National Guard.

The company started by Kurt Villani Sr in 1986, grew to seven Ace Hardware stores throughout Western New York.

Kurt Villani and his wife Monica Villani, formerly known as Monica Maniccia, reportedly owned several businesses in New York and were reportedly well-known on the island, prominently in the business community. Eric Fiebelkorn, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Everybody knows everybody on Grand Island,” Fiebelkorn said. “It’s the smallest town of small towns. There are some people who are always plugged in. Their family always was.”

Kurt Villani and Monica Villani, who have two children, Mia Villani, and Kurt P. Villani, Jr, were described as a charitable couple who were deeply involved in community projects. In 2021, the couple reportedly helped rebuild the Niagara Sailing Club after it was destroyed in a fire.

“They are a very generous and community-oriented family,” Fiebelkorn said. “Our prayers and our thoughts certainly go out to their family and staff. The membership of the Chamber of Commerce will be available to help them in any way we can.”

The Erie County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on behalf of the Villani, Maniccia and Gui's Lumber families:

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all that extended prayers, condolences and well wishes. We are deeply touched. At this point, we are requesting privacy so we may begin the process of healing. Thank you"

Kurt Villani and Monica Villani reportedly had plans to attend the KISS concert in Canada before the crash. However, after the concert was canceled, the couple supposedly went to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls. The crash reportedly occurred after the couple left the casino.