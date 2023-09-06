What did Jason Iverson do? Maple Heights man accused of allegedly killing pregnant sister and brother-in-law on Labor Day

29-year-old Jason Iverson has been accused of allegedly shooting his pregnant sister and her husband to death on Monday, September 4. The deceased victims have been identified as Mercedes Iverson and Norbert Carter. A 13-year-old boy was also injured in the reported shooting.

Authorities confirmed that Jason Iverson allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. He, however, was arrested by officers from the Maple Heights Police Department soon after. Officials reported that "there was no randomness" to the shooting, as per Cleveland 19 News.

Jason Iverson allegedly shot his pregnant sister first, then chased her husband and shot him to death as well

A Labor Day picnic turned violent on September 4, at about 3:15 pm local time at Stafford Park in Mayville Avenue. As soon as Jason Iverson arrived at the park and found the family there, he got into a physical altercation with them.

The police released a statement about the shooting and mentioned:

"The shooter came to the park, and when he realized these family members were there, he immediately began trying to physically fight with them."

The alleged shooter's sister Mercedes, 30, and her husband, Norbert, 31, were able to leave the park and walk up to their car. Jason Iverson then reportedly followed them and a brutal confrontation took place in the parking lot before he opened fire at them.

A bullet struck the pregnant mother, and she died at the scene. Her husband, Norbert Carter, however, managed to run away and headed towards the bathroom in the park pavilion. Police claimed that the 29-year-old alleged gunman followed him there and fatally shot him as well. Authorities have confirmed that Norbert Carter and Mercedes Iverson were related to the alleged shooter.

A bullet struck a 13-year-old bystander, who sustained injuries. While Norbert and Mercedes lost their lives, the teenager was taken to a local hospital.

Iverson has been charged with murder and attempted murder

Jason soon fled the park but was taken into custody by cops at Auburn Avenue. Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said:

"This incident was specifically between the shooter and the victims; there was no randomness to the event. The scene was rendered safe very quickly with the apprehension of the shooter."

Iverson has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to the alleged shooting, as per Crime Online. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Apart from Maple Heights detectives who are primarily investigating the case, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also called in to assist.

Authorities have urged the public to contact Maple Heights detectives if they have any information regarding the reported shooting. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.