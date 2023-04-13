What did Jeffrey Exon do? Kansas man convicted in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter who starved to death

A Texas man named Jeffrey Exon was accused of murdering his 2-year-old toddler daughter Aurora Exon by starving her, back in 2021. On Monday, Exon was convicted in her death of several charges, including first-degree murder, in the commission of a felony.

Back in 2021, cops discovered that Jeffrey Exon would often not feed his child due to his addiction issues. Investigating officers found liquor bottles when they searched Jeffrey Exon’s house during the investigation. Jeffrey’s son also gave his testimony during the proceedings concerning his sister’s death.

When Exon called the cops on January 5, 2021, to report his “unresponsive” toddler at their Topeka residence, officers discovered that she had been dead for quite some time. Later, the medical examiner stated that Aurora had been dead for several days.

According to Mike Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney, she was last seen alive on December 26.

Jeffrey Exon called the cops and reported his “unresponsive” daughter, who had been dead for several days

When cops arrived at the scene at 3501 S.W. 10th Avenue on January 5, 2021, and discovered that Aurora was already dead, they sent the toddler's remains to the medical examiner's office. Further examinations and tests declared her death to be a homicide

It was discovered that Aurora died of starvation and malnutrition. Exon would often keep his children hungry due to his addiction issues. According to prosecutor Bethany Lee, Aurora died when her father was “intoxicated and passed out in his bed for days on end.”

A Shawnee County District Court jury was asked to convict Exon of several charges, including first-degree murder. However, defense lawyer James Spies stated that Exon “did not murder his daughter.” According to Spies, Aurora’s tragic death wasn’t related to her being malnourished, but it had something to do with “inadequate pediatric care” long before she passed away.

Jeffrey Exon has been convicted of all the charges including first-degree murder

Exon was facing several charges, including one count each of aggravated child endangerment, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, failure by a parent to report the death of a child, and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony. Prosecutor Lee stated that Aurora died from aggravated child endangerment.

When Aurora died, both she and her older brother Theodore Exon (now 6 years old) were in Jeffrey’s custody. Theodore also testified in the case related to his sister’s death. The biological mother of Aurora and Theodore testified in court and stated that she agreed to let the 45-year-old take custody of the kids since her living conditions were not suitable for them.

Investigators mentioned that they seized several liquor bottles from Jeffrey Exon's bedroom. He was convicted of all the charges filed against him. Exon’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 28, 2023.

