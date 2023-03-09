Why did Sharon Stone lose custody of her son? Actress reveals Basic Instinct judge story 

Sharon Stone recently opened up about losing custody of her son Roan over her role in the 1992 film Basic Instinct.

The actress recently appeared on the Table for Two podcast and told Bruce Bozzi that the judge asked Stone’s child about her adult scene from Basic Instinct during a custody battle following her 2004 divorce from Phil Bronstein:

“I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child, my tiny little boy, ‘do you know your mother makes s*x movies?’ like, this kind of abuse by the system that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie.”

She continued:

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible n*dity of me and I lost custody of my child. Are you kidding?”

Sharon Stone also said that the judge’s ruling prompted her to check into the Mayo Clinic “with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers” of the heart:

“It broke my heart. It literally broke my heart.”

veracity 😳 @wls_almostthere @LindseyBoylan This movie was controversial and Sharon took the brunt of the criticism. Then to be laughed at when she was nominated for a Golden Globe, losing custody of her son and having it weaponized against her. Women actors don’t stand a chance against the misogyny in Hollywood. @LindseyBoylan This movie was controversial and Sharon took the brunt of the criticism. Then to be laughed at when she was nominated for a Golden Globe, losing custody of her son and having it weaponized against her. Women actors don’t stand a chance against the misogyny in Hollywood.

The Total Recall star also remembered how her peers laughed at her when she attended the Golden Globe Awards as a nominee for Basic Instinct:

“It was horrible. I was so humiliated. Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening? To try and carry this complex movie that was breaking all boundaries and everyone was protesting against, and the pressure.”

She added:

“I auditioned for it for nine months. They offered it to 13 other people and now you’re laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole.”

Lindsey Boylan @LindseyBoylan And she was tricked into doing the scene. She was violated.



It wouldn’t matter if she loved doing it, who cares but that fact that they took her agency away from her and then her son. I cannot. It’s just beyond. And she was tricked into doing the scene. She was violated. It wouldn’t matter if she loved doing it, who cares but that fact that they took her agency away from her and then her son. I cannot. It’s just beyond.

Last year, Sharon Stone also spoke about her infamous Basic Instinct scene in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. She claimed that she was unaware of the scene until she saw it during the screening of the film:

“That was how I saw my v*gina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything , I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on. Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make.”

The actress also wrote that she went to the projection booth after the screening and confronted director Paul Verhoeven about the scene by slapping him across the face.

How many children does Sharon Stone have?

Sharon Stone is a proud mother to three children (Image via Getty Images)

Sharon Stone is a proud mother to her three adopted sons, Roan (22), Laird (17), and Quinn (16). She reportedly decided to adopt the children after suffering a miscarriage in 2000 during her marriage to second husband Phil Bronstein.

The actress wrote about the adoption process in a 2019 Mother's Day column for British Vogue and said raising her sons were a “great privilege” to her life:

“I’m now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them. When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again.”

She added:

“I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself.”

Stone specifically mentioned the moment she received the confirmation to adopt her eldest child Roan:

“It was on our way home afterwards, one of the darkest moments of my life, that I got a call from an adoption lawyer: he had a client with a baby boy due in a few weeks. Would I be his mother? I felt as if God was throwing me a life raft.”

Unfortunately, Sharon Stone lost Roan’s custody after her 2004 divorce from Bronstein as the judge ruled that she cannot be his legal guardian due to her role in Basic Instinct.

However, Hello Magazine reported that the actress currently lives in Los Angeles with her three sons and shares a strong relationship with her children.

