What did Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg do? Florida father and son arrested for beating a man at the wedding reception

Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg, a father-and-son duo from Florida, were arrested on Saturday, September 9, in connection with the assault of a man who reportedly sustained critical injuries during the attack. According to authorities, the two beat up 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach during a wedding reception at Daytona Beach in Volusia County, Florida.

According to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred outside the parking lot of the wedding venue on September 3, 2022. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined by the police. But both Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, were taken into custody.

Volusia Sheriff @VolusiaSheriff Volusia Sheriff @VolusiaSheriff We need your help: Anyone recognize these two men? They're wanted in the severe beating of a Lake Mary man last weekend. They are Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, of Sanford. Read more: facebook.com/VolusiaSheriff… We need your help: Anyone recognize these two men? They're wanted in the severe beating of a Lake Mary man last weekend. They are Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, of Sanford. Read more: facebook.com/VolusiaSheriff… https://t.co/0CiHHuMMuS Update: These 2 were taken into custody by @DaytonaBchPD last night. O’Grady posted $100,000 bond, Falkinburg posted $50,000. Conditions of their release include no contact with the victim. twitter.com/VolusiaSheriff… Update: These 2 were taken into custody by @DaytonaBchPD last night. O’Grady posted $100,000 bond, Falkinburg posted $50,000. Conditions of their release include no contact with the victim. twitter.com/VolusiaSheriff…

Fox News reported that Julian Falkinburg posted a $50,000 bail while his father, Joel O'Grady, posted one for $100,000 and was subsequently released on Saturday afternoon. The terms of the bond prohibit them from contacting the victim.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood made the following statement:

“This could have easily been a murder, Somebody could have ended up with significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time."

Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg have extensive criminal records

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on September 3, officers were called to a scene where three men were engaged in a violent fight. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim was reportedly struck in the face multiple times by two suspects, Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg. Kaltenbach was also repeatedly kicked while he was unresponsive on the ground.

A 911 call revealed that 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach was trying to hold on to life at the Granville Farms wedding venue, Fox News reported.

Authorities in a statement said that the suspects fled before police arrived at the scene. They warned that the two suspects have an extensive criminal history and were deemed dangerous.

While the pair were still at large, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post:

“This has to be our first father and son SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK post, but they earned it. Not just kicking a man when he’s down - but when he’s unconscious.”

In the same post, he added:

“Now’s the time for a father to show his son what it means to accept responsibility for his actions.”

He then urged citizens to stay vigilant and call the police if they spot the suspects.

“If anyone knows where these two can be taken into custody, give us a call on 911.”

According to multiple reports, the victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Tyler Kaltenbach has a long road to recovery

The victim's attorney, Sara Howeller, alluded to a link between Joel O'Grady and Tyler Kaltenbach. She said that the families were acquainted with each other, although she couldn't verify what prompted the violent incident, ABC News reported.

She said:

“There is some family history. The families know each other and have known each other for a good amount of time.”

Kaltenbach’s attorney said that he suffered significant facial damage during the attack and might need facial reconstruction surgery. He will also need some dental work and appears to have suffered a severe concussion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora