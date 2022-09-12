Create

What did Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg do? Florida father and son arrested for beating a man at the wedding reception

Joel O
Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg ( Image via Volusia County Sheriff/Twitter)
Anushree Madappa
Anushree Madappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 12, 2022

Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg, a father-and-son duo from Florida, were arrested on Saturday, September 9, in connection with the assault of a man who reportedly sustained critical injuries during the attack. According to authorities, the two beat up 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach during a wedding reception at Daytona Beach in Volusia County, Florida.

According to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred outside the parking lot of the wedding venue on September 3, 2022. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined by the police. But both Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, were taken into custody.

Update: These 2 were taken into custody by @DaytonaBchPD last night. O’Grady posted $100,000 bond, Falkinburg posted $50,000. Conditions of their release include no contact with the victim. twitter.com/VolusiaSheriff…

Fox News reported that Julian Falkinburg posted a $50,000 bail while his father, Joel O'Grady, posted one for $100,000 and was subsequently released on Saturday afternoon. The terms of the bond prohibit them from contacting the victim.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood made the following statement:

“This could have easily been a murder, Somebody could have ended up with significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time."

Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg have extensive criminal records

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on September 3, officers were called to a scene where three men were engaged in a violent fight. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim was reportedly struck in the face multiple times by two suspects, Joel O'Grady and Julian Falkinburg. Kaltenbach was also repeatedly kicked while he was unresponsive on the ground.

A 911 call revealed that 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach was trying to hold on to life at the Granville Farms wedding venue, Fox News reported.

Father & son from #sanford, wanted by @VolusiaSheriff for beating a guest at a #lakehelen wedding all were attending last weekend, arrested in #daytonabeach & booked into jail on warrants for aggravated battery. Joel O’Grady 100k bond. Son Julian Falkinburg, 50k bond. https://t.co/9aZ4xY5fkl

Authorities in a statement said that the suspects fled before police arrived at the scene. They warned that the two suspects have an extensive criminal history and were deemed dangerous.

While the pair were still at large, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post:

“This has to be our first father and son SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK post, but they earned it. Not just kicking a man when he’s down - but when he’s unconscious.”

In the same post, he added:

“Now’s the time for a father to show his son what it means to accept responsibility for his actions.”

He then urged citizens to stay vigilant and call the police if they spot the suspects.

“If anyone knows where these two can be taken into custody, give us a call on 911.”

According to multiple reports, the victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Tyler Kaltenbach has a long road to recovery

Records show both men posted bond and were released. @VolusiaSheriff deputies say the men beat Tyler Kaltenbach in wedding venue parking lot, breaking bones, knocking out his teeth, continuing attack after victim lost consciousness. twitter.com/clairemetzwesh… https://t.co/4V23XVtxG3

The victim's attorney, Sara Howeller, alluded to a link between Joel O'Grady and Tyler Kaltenbach. She said that the families were acquainted with each other, although she couldn't verify what prompted the violent incident, ABC News reported.

She said:

“There is some family history. The families know each other and have known each other for a good amount of time.”

Kaltenbach’s attorney said that he suffered significant facial damage during the attack and might need facial reconstruction surgery. He will also need some dental work and appears to have suffered a severe concussion.

