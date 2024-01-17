What did Joey Barton say about Eni Aluko? Ex-England striker taking legal action after being compared to serial killers Fred and Rose West

Former England striker Eni Aluko is taking legal action after comments made by football personality Joey Barton, likening Aluko to notorious serial killers Fred and Rose West. On January 5, 2024, Barton posted a tweet questioning Aluko's football skills and compared her to the serial killer. Due to online criticism and abuse, Aluko revealed she had to fly for safety.

Former Manchester City and Newcastle star Joey Barton has often penned down about the female players talking about football. Referring to Aluko, he said, "She can't even kick a ball properly." However, the former England striker, known for her contributions to the sport and advocacy for inclusivity, found the remarks profoundly offensive and defamatory.

What did Joey Barton say about Eni Aluko?

Barton has repeatedly made headlines for expressing his strong views on football, particularly female football. However, in his tweet on Friday, speaking about Eni Aluko, he tweeted,

"How is she even talking about Men's football? She can't even kick a ball properly. 🤯💩 Your coverage of the game EFC last night took it to a new low. Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward, the Fred and Rose West of football commentary. 👍"

He also posted some pictures of dolls, such as Action Man, without their genitalia to make his point more prominent.

On January 17, 2024, Aluko revealed on her Instagram in a reel that she was so frightened and had to fly for her safety. She also said she would take legal action against Barton's comments. In her 15-minute video, she said,

"Now, I'm open and honest and I'm human and I'm more than happy to admit that I've been scared this week. I've genuinely been scared this week. I didn't leave my house until Friday, and I'm now abroad. It's really important to say that online abuse has a direct impact on your safety and how you feel and how safe you feel in real life."

She further added,

"I've felt under threat this week. I've felt like something is going to happen to me. And I don't say that for anyone to feel sorry for me – I say that for people to understand the reality and the impact that hate speech has, the impact that racism has, the impact that sexism has, the impact that misogyny has on all of us females in the game, in sports broadcasting."

On January 4, 2024, after the coverage of Crystal Palace's FA Cup third-round tie with Everton, ITV criticized Barton for his "vindictive remarks" targeting Aluko. However, Aluko did not name Barton but accused him of being s*xist, racist, and misogynistic, and a person with a "violent history."

In response to the reel of Eni Aluko posted on her Instagram, Barton tweeted and accused her of playing the victim card,

"Cry me a f*cking river… I was waiting for the victim card to be played. Eni, sorry luv, you're dreadful as a pundit. Tone deaf, can't count and most importantly you know next to nothing about men's football. You should have ran off to a desert island after your 'Arteta phoning Pep to put a bid' in nonsense. Everyone is laughing at you. 👍 Not just me. 👑"

Before retiring in 2022, former Chelsea forward Eni Aluko has scored 33 goals in 102 games for England. Also, she has won four Women's FA Cups and three Women's Super League titles.