"Who the f**k is this guy?" - Former pro footballer Joey Barton targets YouTuber Stephen Howson following sexist rant against women

Former professional footballer Joey Barton has once again found himself at the center of controversy after engaging in body shaming and launching a polemic attack on UK-based YouTuber Stephen Howson. Howson, who is the creator of the widely followed channel Stretford Paddock and co-host on Rio Ferdinand's Five channel, was among those who criticized Joey for his sexist rant.

For context, over the past week or so, Barton has been consistently promoting an agenda asserting that women should not be permitted to commentate on or analyze men's football. This stance has drawn significant attention and criticism from various quarters, including Howson.

Responding to the YouTuber, Barton said:

"Who the f**k is this guy? Who the f**k has this Over sized, couch potato talking to?"

"Speaks like a 9-year-old got his phone" - Stephen Howson claps back at Joey Barton

Joey Barton has become a focal point of discussion in recent days, sparked by his controversial statements advocating for the exclusion of women from men's football. Barton asserted that women are not qualified for roles in men's football, leading to widespread criticism and debate surrounding his views.

In response to Barton's polemic attack, Stephen Howson swiftly addressed the situation, asserting that Barton speaks in a manner akin to a child:

"Is this man talking about people’s ability to communicate, but speaks like a 9 year old got his phone. Joseph, call me what you want. I’ve been on YouTube for a decade. You think I’m hurt by someone calling me fat? Grow up you melon."

The former footballer has also conveyed his interest in appearing on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, where Stephen Howson also serves as a co-host. In response to Joey's statement, Stephen said:

"Oh Joseph my little French fry. Let’s see if you keep the same energy when you’re sat next to me, flower."

What did the community say?

Howson and Barton's exchanges naturally elicited a range of responses. Here are some of them:

Joey Barton persists in sharing his views that dismiss the involvement of women in football. Despite his extensive experience in professional football, his recent statements have been characterized by sexist undertones.