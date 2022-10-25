"You just keep digging, digging the grave" - Rio Ferdinand laughs off claims that Arsenal star has been better than Manchester United's Casemiro

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand burst out laughing upon hearing that Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been better than Casemiro this season.

Ferdinand's reaction came midway through an episode of his "FIVE" podcast. The Englishman was alongside Joel Beya and Stephen Howson. Beya, an Arsenal fan, opined that Granit Xhaka and Partey have been better than Casemiro this season, which led to a burst of laughter from Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender then asked Beya if he would pick Partey over Casemiro to play a game tomorrow. When the Gunners fan replied in the affirmative, Ferdinand said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Wow! You just keep digging, digging the grave. Listen, Partey is a good player, I think he’s a really good player. He’s been really good for you guys. But, we’re talking about another player (Casemiro) who’s many runs up.”

The six-time Premier League winner emphatically concluded:

“All I’m saying is, we’re talking about Casemiro against Partey, and I’m saying it’s not a competition. Your Arsenal mob will say the same, the ones who know football.”

How have Manchester United's Casemiro and Arsenal's Thomas Partey fared this season?

Both Casemiro and Thomas Partey have undoubtedly been key to their respective teams so far this season.

The former, having arrived this summer from Real Madrid, initially had to do with appearances off the bench. However, he has started each of Manchester United's last four matches and put in some impressive displays.

Casemiro was excellent in the Red Devils' Premier League clashes against both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. He even scored a last-gasp equalizer in the latter fixture away at Stamford Bridge to bring up his first goal for the club.

Partey, meanwhile, has started his third season with Arsenal in tremendous fashion. The Ghanaian has formed an incredible partnership in defensive midfield with Granit Xhaka, which has been key to the Gunners' terrific start to the season.

He notably scored the opener in his side's 3-1 league win against Tottenham Hotspur in what was their best performance of the season so far.

The debate between Casemiro and Partey could ultimately come down to their durability and where their teams finish their league campaign.

Injuries have been a problem for Partey over the course of his time at the Emirates. He has already missed four games across competitions this term due to thigh problems. Casemiro, meanwhile, hasn't suffered many major fitness concerns over the last few seasons.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League standings with 28 points from 11 matches, while Manchester United are sixth with 20 points from 11 games.

