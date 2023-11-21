Andrew Tate backed into a corner as Piers Morgan confronts him about “misogynistic tweets”

Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan had their third interview, with things getting a little combustible at parts.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, the controversial online personality and well-known TV host covered several topics, including Tate's views, which are often described as sexist.

Morgan combed through some recent tweets from Tate to create a dialogue with him on how it could be construed as misogynistic. Piers Morgan read aloud a recent tweet about how Tate dates multiple women, preferably those who don't have jobs and who predominantly focus on looking good for him.

Tate said:

"I hope that the woman I care about does not have to work a job. If that makes me a bad person than so be it. Because all I'm saying is I want to take care of her in every single realm. I take care of her physical safety, I take care of her financial security."

"That is my job as a man and if more men acted like me, you will see that the world would be a happier and better place. The women who say I really want to work, I want a career, that's their prerogative and their decision. They're allowed to do that. But often the reason they do that is because they can't find a man they trust to take care of them."

"I've had this from women from their own mouth. If I found a man who was as finacially secure and as smart as you, I wouldn't be doing this garbage job either. Why was I psyoped into working to pay taxes when I should be at home having children with the man I adore? It's a psy op."

Check out the Morgan/ Tate sit-down interview below:

Andrew Tate and misogyny

Simply searching Andrew Tate misogyny garners quite a few results to comb through.

Some of his supporters pivot toward the former kickboxing champion, utilizing messaging centered on uplifting young boys in several regards.

Prior to this Piers Morgan chat, Andrew Tate has been quoted as saying, in text from the BBC, "I'm a realist, and when you're a realist, you're sexist. There's no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist."

Tate was also previously banned on X for stating that women should bear a certain level of responsibility in instances where they're sexually assaulted. Several other instances of this can be found by searching for Andrew Tate's name on any reputable information aggregator out there.