"I'd beat him so bad he'd turn into a feminist" - Dillon Danis calls out Andrew Tate for a fight upon MMA return

Dillon Danis has Andrew Tate in his crosshairs for a mixed martial arts bout.

Danis actively calls out a myriad of fighters on his Twitter, and this recent instance saw him target an internet provocateur. In a relative sense, this is one of his more reasonable callouts considering some of the outlandish statements he makes about taking out some of the world's best combat sports athletes.

In one of his latest tweets, Danis said:

"When I come back to MMA I want Andrew Tate he's 1-0 and i'm 2-0.…. someone's 0 has to go! I'd beat him so bad he'd turn into a feminist."

Tate is a former multi-time kickboxing world champion, but at this point in his career, he is best known as a divisive internet content creator. However, the 35-year-old does have mixed martial arts experience, as Danis alluded to in the tweet above.

Tate was also previously a contestant on Big Brother UK. He has founded "Hustler's University" and offers an online wealth creation course through that platform. Tate has been described as misogynistic by many of his detractors.

Danis' commentary of turning him into a feminist is derived from the opinion many have on how Tate sees women.

Dillon Danis' martial arts resume

Danis' submission grappling record, per BJJ Heroes, is eighteen wins opposite sixteen losses.

Dillon Danis captured the IBJJF Pan Championship No-Gi in 2016, won the IBJJF New York Spring Open in 2016, and won the 2015 IBJJF Boca Raton Open. He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

Known by many as Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach, Danis has held that position since he was recruited by the Irishman over half a decade ago. 'El Jefe' has had two mixed martial arts bouts so far, but it has been over three years since he has stepped into the cage.

Danis' debut effort saw him tap out Kyle Walker via toe hold at the one minute and thirty-eight second mark of round one at Bellator 198 in April 2018. His sophomore effort in the cage was against Max Humphrey, whom Danis submitted via armbar four minutes and twenty-eight seconds into their Bellator 222 clash in June 2019.

