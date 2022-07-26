"Bellator should have been offering that bouncer a contract and pulled your contract!" - Josh Thomson and Big John McCarthy go in hard on 'keyboard warrior' Dillon Danis for Paddy Pimblett comments

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy are not here for any Paddy Pimblett slander from Dillon Danis.

In a clip from episode 273 of Weighing In, they tore into Danis' negative tweet about Paddy Pimblett, who secured a UFC win on Saturday.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute. Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute.

John McCarthy argued that Paddy Pimblett is at least actively competing. The legendary referee turned commentator/ analyst pointed out that it has been over three years since Danis was last involved in an MMA bout.

Discussing Danis' latest fiery Twitter take, co-host of Weighing In McCarthy said:

"He's signed to Bellator and I hope they just let him go. Because he doesn't fight. There's no reason to even have him on a contract, why? His last fight was in 2019 against Max Humphrey. You haven't fought anybody. You don't fight...Dillon, either you're a fighter or you're a keybord warrior...You're becoming the keyboard warrior."

Offering up his own thoughts on the matter, co-host Thomson said:

"He's out at the clubs getting choked out by bouncers. Shut up, dude. How are you going to say you're going to finish Paddy Pimblett in under a minute? How long did it take the bouncer to fuckin finish you? I feel like as soon as that happened, Bellator should have offered that bouncer a contract and pulled your contract."

Watch the video below:

Danis' pair of mixed martial arts contests so far have been 175 pound catchweights. 'Big John' called out Danis for calling out a lightweight in the UFC.

'El Jefe' scored the aforementioned Humphrey win via first-round armbar at Bellator 222 in June 2019. His Bellator debut was a first-round toe-hold victory over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in April 2018.

Paddy Pimblett's second UFC London win

Paddy Pimblett has now improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner after this weekend's fistic fireworks. He earned the victory with a second-round rear-naked choke over Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett's prior UFC London win came earlier this year in March. He also secured a rear-naked choke win but that time it came in the first frame of the fight against Rodrigo Vargas.

'The Baddy' has a 100 percent finishing rate in his Octagon run so far. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion is making big waves in the UFC's 155 pound division. However, he's also been prominent in terms of his burgeoning star power in the sport overall.

