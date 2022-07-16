"F***ing sick" - Paddy Pimblett shares exhilarating video of fans chanting "O, Paddy the Baddy" in anticipation of UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is obviously a massive favorite in the UK.

UFC London looms once more in 2022 and fans are clearly stoked that 'The Baddy' is going to be featured on another card there. This was evident in a big way in an on-the-street video of many raucous fans chanting "O, Paddy the Baddy" prior to his next throwdown in England on July 23.

Paddy Pimblett retweeted the video and said:

"This is f***ing sick! Hahaha"

The fanatic energy seemed to extend from the scene of the chanting right to the Twitter thread online. Within the run of tweets on this video, Twitter user @DuenchJohn said:

"The songs will ring out again in London! Show them all again Paddy! Show them why we love you! For the win!!!!"

Paddy Pimblett fought for the London faithful in the first quarter of this year and returns next week to compete there once more. His previous UFC London bout was in March and saw him earn a first-round rear-naked choke victory over Rodrigo Vargas. The win blew the roof off of the O2 Arena that night.

The Liverpudlian has done well to endear himself to the broader MMA world as well. This despite not even being in the UFC for a full year yet. Besides a big domestic presence, 'The Baddy' can count himself as one of the more known UFC fighters in North America today.

Paddy Pimblett's next UFC London test

Jordan Leavitt is next to compete against Pimblett. 'The Monkey King' boasts an overall MMA record of 10-1 and is 3-1 in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion who now competes as a 155 pounder. Pimblett is known to gain weight between fights, to the point that the internet has often brought up the nickname 'Paddy the Fatty'. However, to his credit, 'The Baddy' always makes weight for his fights and unfailingly enters the octagon in top fighting shape.

Jordan Leavitt will look to hand Pimblett his first loss inside the octagon and silence a partisan crowd in the process. If he's successful next weekend, it will extend Leavitt's winning streak to three fights.

Conversely, a win here would take Pimblett's winning streak to five. He will improve his overall record to 19-3 and take his UFC record to 3-0.

