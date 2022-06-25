"We're going to be playing touch butt for 15 minutes" - Jordan Leavitt expects "awkward" encounter in fight against Paddy Pimblett

In a recent interview, Jordan Leavitt shared his thoughts on how he expects his upcoming clash with Paddy Pimblett to play out, and it's much less entertaining than expected.

'The Baddy' has accumulated 14 finishes from 18 wins throughout his MMA career, and despite being targeted for his less than impressive defensive striking, the lightweight has never been finished by KO or TKO.

In somewhat surprising fashion, Jordan Leavitt described how he envisions his fight with the Brit to unfold, insisting fans could be in for an "awkward" matchup on July 23, saying:

"Two grappling specialists. He has okay offense, but [he's] horrible at closing distance, I have great defense, [but I'm] horrible at closing distance... We're gonna be playing touch butt for 15 minutes I think. If I get to the ground, I think I'll submit him, but I'm expecting a very awkward, dragged out, strange decision win."

'The Monkey King' is currently riding a two-fight win-streak coming into his fight with 'The Baddy', and while it seems like he expects a boring, chess match-type fight, fans of the Liverpudlian are riled up to see another impressive display.

Despite not being a huge name in the sport, Leavitt has a professional MMA record of 10-1, knows how to grind out a win, is an excellent grappler, and could well be Pimblett's toughest test to date.

Check out what he had to say about his upcoming fight next month in the video below.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC career so far

After rejecting the promotion multiple times prior, Paddy Pimblett finally signed for the UFC in 2021, and although he is just two fights into his time with the company, he is already one of the most talked about fighters in the sport.

Bringing with him an army of U.K. fans who have followed him since his early career with Cage Warriors, the 27-year-old set the octagon alight in his very first outing, and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.

His first-round knockout of Luigi Vendramini, after being clipped early, instantly put him on notice within the division, with fans divided on whether they are supportive of him or not.

Paddy Pimblett then went on to make quick work of Rodrigo Vargas at an electrifying UFC London event, pushing him to further stardom in the process. While many are on the bandwagon and believe the scouser can go on to new heights, fans must not dismiss the threats posed by his upcoming opponent in Jordan Leavitt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far