"It's what I do, I'm an idiot" - Paddy Pimblett has no regrets getting hurt in his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini, claims he's a showman

Paddy Pimblett took the UFC by storm after making an impressive promotional debut, but not without some hiccups along the way.

The Liverpool native had to overcome an early onslaught after getting rocked by a thunderous left hook from Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. In an interview with BT Sport, Pimblett admitted that his showmanship almost got the best of him but remains adamant that he regrets nothing about his performance.

"That's just the fight there; I'm an idiot," Pimblett said. "I can't help myself, I'm too much of a showman so I have to let people hit me because I want people to see entertaining fights. I don't just wanna go out there and last someone out."

PADDY THE BADDY pic.twitter.com/4FWiC0QIME — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

According to 'The Baddy,' the only thing that matters to him is that he got the job done in spectacular fashion. The rising lightweight star added:

"It's one of those things, I came out of here unscathed. I've got a little bruise on me and a little bit of a sore calf but I'm not the one who's on the floor and that's all that matters."

He's said it before. Scousers don't get knocked out!



🔴 @PaddyTheBaddy with a debut dreams are made of! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/3RNlVwasaa — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

In the post-fight interview, UFC commentator Michael Bisping was the first to point out that Pimblett is far from a polished product as he almost got himself knocked out. Bisping told Pimblett:

"I'll tell you what happened, you almost got knocked out. You got caught with a beautiful left hook. But come on, hey listen, it's not how you start, it's how you finish and you finished in style."

The ever-confident Paddy Pimblett shrugged Bisping's comments off and said he never gets knocked out. He proceeded to put the talent-rich UFC roster on notice, declaring himself to be the promotion's next biggest star.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's interview with BT Sport:

Paddy Pimblett's iron chin

Paddy Pimblett wasn't lying when he told Michael Bisping that he never gets knocked out – at least for the time being. Of the three times he lost, Pimblett went the distance twice but landed on the wrong side of a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, the only time he was stopped was early in his career when he was choked out by Cameron Else.

Paddy Pimblett's chin was tested before, during his bout against Nad Narimani and Soren Bak at English promotion Cage Warriors. Both times, Pimblett opted to shoot for a takedown after getting rocked by his opponents.

But his debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till was a completely different story. Instead of relying on his trusty grappling prowess, Pimblett chose to fight fire with fire as he blitzed Vendramini with a combination that ultimately secured him the TKO win in the first round.

