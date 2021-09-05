"You almost got knocked out!" - Michael Bisping gives Paddy Pimblett a reality check after his successful UFC debut

In the aftermath of his victory at UFC Vegas 36, Paddy Pimblett was given a reality check by Michael Bisping.

During his post-fight octagon interview with the UFC Hall of Famer, Pimblett was reminded of how he almost got knocked out in the initial stages of his debut fight.

Bisping told Paddy Pimblett that he almost got finished after getting caught with a beautiful left hook by Luigi Vendramini. However, the former UFC middleweight champion added that it's not about how you start a fight, but how you finish it.

"Well, I'll tell you what happened. You almost got knocked out. You got caught with a beautiful left hook but come on, hey, listen, it's not how you start, it's how you finish and you finished in style."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's first UFC octagon interview below:

Paddy Pimblett was victorious at UFC Vegas 36

In the first fight of the UFC Vegas 36 main card, Paddy Pimblett opened it in an explosive bout against Luigi Vendramini.

In the early stages of the fight, Vendramini caught 'The Baddy' with a few good shots and looked close to a victory after rocking the Liverpudlian.

But much as he predicted prior to the fight, Paddy Pimblett secured a first-round win in his UFC debut. The Liverpool sensation certainly put the stacked UFC lightweight division on notice with his performance.

In his post-fight interview, Pimblett sounded as confident as ever. He stated that he's arrived in the UFC to "take over." 'The Baddy' even demanded to be in the UFC game by next week.

"I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster. I best be in the game next week lad, that's simple. I'm the new man, lad. People are going to be calling me out now, they know who the boy is." Paddy Pimblett said.

