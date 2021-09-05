Paddy Pimblett's new Instagram account sees overnight success as his stock skyrockets after explosive UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett lived up to the hype at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The Liverpool native knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round of his thrilling UFC debut.

Paddy Pimblett's Instagram following skyrocketed following his victory. The number of followers went from 28,000 to over 200,000 overnight.

When Caroline Pearce of BT Sport asked how he felt about the massive increment in his fan following, Paddy Pimblett replied that fighting for fans and entertainment is his ultimate goal.

"No it's just what I do, I'm an idiot. You know what I mean? I can't help myself, I'm too much of a showman so I have to let people hit me, because I want people to see entertaining fights. I don't wanna just go out there and blast someone out."

Paddy Pimblett engaged in a battle of fists with Vendramini in the first round. Despite being rocked by the Brazilian early on, 'The Baddy' recovered and put Vendramini away in style. Pimblett exhibited durability and the ability to overcome adversity in his highly anticipated UFC debut.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's full interview with BT Sport here:

Why was Paddy Pimblett's Instagram account suspended?

Paddy Pimblett's account on Instagram was suspended in the past due to an interaction he had with a follower. 'The Baddy' said he had a back and forth with someone on the social media platform. The interaction eventually led to him being reported and subsequently banned from Instagram.

Pimblett, while explaining the situation, said:

"Someone on me Instagram was giving me grief. Saying stuff to me. He's from Wales, he was from Bristol and he was a Manchester City fan. So I told him to go and support his local team. And he started trying to give me s*** back and forth so I put him on my story and gave him some stick. He must have reported me like a little b***h."

How am I still waiting to get back onto my @instagram what on earth is going on here? I have a fight in 3 weeks that I need to promote and yous arnt even giving me a response?! @ufc @UFCEurope @UFCFightPass do my employers fancy helping me out here??? pic.twitter.com/eHkzYSVrmx — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 11, 2021

Watch Paddy Pimblett addressing the suspension of his Instagram account below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh