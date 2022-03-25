"You're gonna have to start punching me in the back" - Watch as Paddy Pimblett celebrates win with the electric crowd at the O2 Arena

Paddy Pimblett was the star of UFC London, which was an impressive feat given the number of amazing performances that came out of the event. But there is no denying the 27-year-old's popularity with the O2 Arena crowd.

If you missed all the 'Baddy' chants during the event, Pimblett has uploaded a video blog from the night that shows all the chaos that went down amongst the fans.

Watch BaddyTV Ep.13: UFC London in full below:

The video follows Paddy Pimblett from his arrival at the O2 Arena into his dressing room where he prepares alongside his teammate and longtime friend 'Meatball' Molly McCann. Then there's plenty of cageside footage filmed by Pimblett's corner that shows just how intense the crowd's fervor for Pimblett is.

It's a nonstop roar of cheering and chanting as Pimblett survives some early adversity to defeat Kazula Vargas with a first round rear naked choke.

SportzStew Ⓥ @sportzstewcom

leave the O2



#UFCLondon

Molly McCann and Paddy the Baddy Pimblettleave the O2 Molly McCann and Paddy the Baddy Pimblett leave the O2 🙌#UFCLondonhttps://t.co/Zh9oG8HpEo

Pimblett's first UFC fight saw him take a few hard shots before turning the tide for a knockout win. At UFC London he once again survived some mean punches to the face before taking control of the fight. That led to Pimblett joking:

"You're gonna have to start punching me in the back!"

Paddy Pimblett's 'Justice for the 97' chant explained

Following his win at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett led the crowd in a chant of 'Justice for the 97,' something sports fans outside of England might not be familiar with. The slogan refers to the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 that saw 97 people die due to overcrowding at a football match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

It was the worst disaster at a sporting event in UK history, yet no one was ever held responsible for what happened.

TheKop.com @TheKop_com



Paddy Pimblett @theufcbaddy 🗣 “I WAS GONNA SING F THE TORIES BUT THE WORLD IS FULL OF HATE AT THE MOMENT… JUSTICE FOR THE 97, JUSTICE FOR THE 97… DON’T BUY THE S*N!”Paddy Pimblett 🗣 “I WAS GONNA SING F THE TORIES BUT THE WORLD IS FULL OF HATE AT THE MOMENT… JUSTICE FOR THE 97, JUSTICE FOR THE 97… DON’T BUY THE S*N!” Paddy Pimblett 👏👏👏🔴🔴🔴 @theufcbaddy https://t.co/6xsFAQETe1

Beyond that, Pimblett and Liverpool residents in general were disgusted by reports from UK tabloid The Sun blaming the crowds for the fatalities and even claiming fans pick-pocketed corpses in the aftermath of the tragedy. These accounts were proven to be false.

In his new video blog, Pimblett made it clear what he thinks of The Sun.

"Justice for the 97! F**k The Sun. Piece of s**t newspaper."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's full UFC London post-fight interview below.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Ryan Harkness