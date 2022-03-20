Who won the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas?

Paddy Pimblett recently bolstered the hype surrounding him in the UFC with yet another decisive victory inside the octagon. Pimblett overcame Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas over the course of a hard-fought fight to walk away with a Round 1 submission win at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

Although Vargas put up a valiant effort, it was just not enough to weather the storm that the Scouser brought forth. 'The Baddy' landed a takedown and subsequently transitioned to Vargas' back to lock in a rear-naked choke almost immediately.

Vargas tried to slip out of the tight chokehold, but it was all for naught, as he was eventually forced to tap out. The lightweight clash came to an end at 3:49 of the first round.

Interestingly, it was Vargas who got off to a quicker start, tagging Pimblett right off the bat to send him to the mats. However, the Englishman recovered from it fairly quickly and was unrelentingly working to find his way back to his feet.

Paddy Pimblett swung the momentum in his favor with an extremely well-timed hip toss to take Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas to the ground.

In an attempt to fend off submissions, Vargas eventually gave up his back, after which it was only a matter of time before Pimblett locked in a choke and forced the Mexican to tap out.

Dana White envisions Paddy Pimblett headlining a Fight Night

In the aftermath of the action at the O2 Arena, Dana White was asked about the prospects of Paddy Pimblett headlining an event somewhere down the line.

White seemed confident in Pimblett's abilities, admitting that the amount of hype that had built up around him certainly warranted giving him a spot in the main event of a Fight Night if not a pay-per-view.

Here's what he had to say about the same:

"That was quick. I mean, I don't know. I mean, his numbers say yes. His numbers say yes. He could headline a fight night."

Check out Dana White's interaction with the media right here:

With a win against Kazula Vargas, Paddy Pimblett has effectively improved his UFC record to 2-0 and his overall MMA record to 18-3. The 27-year-old will hope to go from strength to strength and build on his impressive performances.

