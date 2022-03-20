Watch: Paddy Pimblett welcomed by roaring O2 arena crowd in his electrifying entrance at UFC London

As expected, the entirety of the O2 crowd erupted with cheers as Paddy Pimblett made his highly-anticipated walkout at UFC London on March 19.

The Liverpool-native is widely known for his electrifying entrances to the cage and has been orchestrating fans around the world for years. His goosebump-induced walk to the ring at Cage Warriors 96 is the promotion's second-highest viewed video on their official YouTube channel.

There's nothing quite like a Paddy Power walkout, no matter who he's fighting or how big the event is, the British fans will forever be behind their homegrown lightweight.

As the music started playing and the lights dimmed to black, the crowd roared in support of the 27-year-old as he made his way to the octagon. Although he didn't initially look phased, Kazula Vargas has never been locked inside the cage with such a big star, which could have played a big part in how the fight played out.

Check out the unbelievable O2 Arena introduction for 'The Baddy', which is sure to send chills down your spine below.

UFC @ufc



[ @TheUFCBaddy | No doubt who the crowd is backing in this one[ @TheUFCBaddy | #UFCLondon No doubt who the crowd is backing in this one 👀[ @TheUFCBaddy | #UFCLondon ] https://t.co/RFXQ6hCRJv

Paddy Pimblett's sensational performance at UFC London

The Brit was clipped and taken down early inside the first round but that didn't stop Paddy Pimblett from getting back to his feet, sweeping Vargas, and controlling his opponent on the ground.

Despite suffering early adversity, the lightweight managed to take the Mexican's back and sink in a tight rear-naked choke to earn him the submission victory. Fans once again exploded in cheers for the BJJ Black Belt as his name rang around the O2 Arena.

In true Paddy Pimblett fashion, he took to the mic and performed another post-fight interview that left the crowd and many at home in awe. From Mark Zuckerberg to Ilia Topuria, his speech was loved by those in attendance.

The unranked lightweight seemingly pushed aside the thought of a fight with Ilia Topuria and instead asked the attendees to focus on positivity going forward due to the large amount of negativity in the world.

Once again, the Liverpool-native asked the UFC to bring an event to Anfield, a place where he promises to sell out.

Edited by wkhuff20