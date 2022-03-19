"Just look at his record" - Paddy Pimblett reveals who is his MMA GOAT

While taking quick-fire questions leading up to his fight this weekend, Paddy Pimblett revealed that Jon Jones is his pick for the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Paddy 'The Baddy' has been making headlines since his arrival in the UFC and will look to continue the momentum with an impressive performance on Saturday. The controversial 155 lb fighter has a large following in the sport and his unique personality has earned him over one million social media followers.

In a video uploaded to BT Sport, the 27-year-old shared his opinion on who he believes is the best fighter to ever compete in the sport:

"Jon Jones. Just look at his record, his resume, look at the people he's beat. He's beat like three different generations of UFC light heavyweights. I think if he comes back and wins that heavyweight title, he's cemented his place as [the greatest of all time] with ease."

The Englishman is an admirer of Jon Jones and everything he has achieved inside the octagon. The American still holds the record for the youngest ever UFC titleholder after his dominant TKO victory over the legendary Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua in 2011.

Check out what some of the stars of UFC London had to say during their Q&A session with BT Sport below:

Paddy Pimblett's legacy in MMA

Debuting as a 17-year-old back in 2012, Paddy Pimblett quickly caught the attention of fans with his performances on the local scene.

Despite a setback loss, the Brit went on to win nine straight fights under two promotions. The Liverpool native managed to claim the Cage Warriors featherweight title and defended it once during that time.

In 2017-18, the lightweight went through a tough phase that saw him take a hiatus from the sport due to personal issues. Since his return to the cage, Pimblett has seen a career resurgence, physically and mentally looking the best he ever has.

Acquiring a new strength and conditioning coach, a nutritionist, and adding new martial arts to his game has given Paddy Pimblett a new sense of belief going forward. He was on a two-fight win streak when he made the jump to the UFC, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in his octagon debut.

He comes face-to-face with Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London on March 19 and hopes to put on another standout performance under the lights, promising a finish in the first round.

Edited by Aziel Karthak