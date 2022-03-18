All that stuff is great, you gotta win fights - Dana White on Paddy Pimblett claiming to impress him with his UFC London walk-out

Dana White has suggested Paddy Pimblett should focus more on winning than his walk-out gimmick.

Pimblett is one of the most entertaining personalities in all of MMA. 'The Baddy' has a unique walk-out style and doesn't hold back with his trash talk. On Saturday night, the Liverpudlian aims to impress the UFC president with his entrance at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

White weighed in with his comments in an interview with ESPN MMA:

"Listen all that stuff's great [but] gotta win fights you know... I don't focus as much on what people's walk-outs are like... it's more about on Saturday night... I'm excited to see these guys."

Check out Dana White's conversation with ESPN MMA below:

However, White praised the fighters coming out of the UK, stating that Saturday will witness the greatest group of British talent ever seen in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier equates a potential Paddy Pimblett London win to Conor McGregor’s Dublin win

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes we could see an emergence similar to Conor McGregor if Paddy Pimblett wins in thrilling fashion on Saturday.

McGregor defeated Diego Brandao at UFC Fight Night 46 in front of a loud, rowdy crowd of 9,500 at The O2 (now known as 3Arena) in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland. It was a huge moment in his career with him signing a new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

On a recent episode of the DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier had the following to say:

"He [Conor] was young in his career, he had barely started, and he got to fight at home in front of those people. It just elevated him, I mean, right away. Conor McGregor was on his way... Because next thing you know, they stuck him in Boston where outside of being in Ireland, going to Boston is as close to Ireland as you can get... Pimblett goes and does something special on Saturday, it’ll be the same type of situation."

Check out the episode of the DC & RC show below:

Cormier, though, got his timeline mixed up. McGregor fought in Boston and then Dublin. However, his point remains the same.

Paddy Pimblett will face Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall on Saturday, March 19.

Edited by Aziel Karthak