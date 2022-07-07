UFC London 2022: Which fighters are competing on the card? 

UFC London 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 at the O2 Arena in Peninsula Square, London. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinal.
No.6-ranked Aspinal is undefeated in his UFC career and is currently on an eight-fight win streak. The Englishman's last win came against Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 204.
The No.4-ranked Blaydes is on a two-fight win streak and took out Chris Daukuas in his last bout at UFC on ESPN 33.
UFC London also sees the return of former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. Gustafsson will face No.11-ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov on his return to the octagon.
Gustafsson is entering the UFC cage for the first time in almost two years since his submission loss to Fabricio Werdum in July 2020. Krylov has also not won a bout since his 2020 decision win against Johnny Walker.
Another standout fight on the card is Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt.
The July 23rd event will mark Pimblett's third fight with the organization. After back-to-back first-round finishes in his first two, Pimblett will be looking to produce a similar performance in front of his home crowd.
Paddy 'The Baddy's opponent, Dana White Contender Series alum Jordan Leavitt is currently on a two-fight win streak with the UFC. The American holds an impressive 10-1 pro-MMA record.
Watch a breakdown of Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas below:
The Englishman's latest win came against Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night 204 via first-round submission. In his last outing, Leavitt inched past Trey Ogden via a split decision at UFC Vegas 51.
UFC London 2022 full fight card
The full fight card for the event is given below
Main card
Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinal
Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy
Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Prelims
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson
Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo
Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby
Watch a few top moments from the previous UFC London fight card below:
The prelims card for the event will start at 11:00 am ET and the main card for UFC London will start at 2:00 pm ET. The fight card can be streamed internationally through UFC Fight Pass and the fights can also be streamed through ESPN + in select regions.