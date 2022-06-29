Paddy Pimblett's coach expects 'The Baddy' to finish Jordan Leavitt "at the end of the first round"

Paddy Pimblett does not see his upcoming fight against Jordan Leavitt going past the first round. Pimblett returns for his third UFC fight on July 23 at UFC London. 'The Baddy' will be taking on his best opponent yet, Leavitt, who holds a UFC record of 3-1.

Leavitt made his prediction for this fight three weeks ago in an interview with The Schmo. Long story short, 'The Monkey King' said he would beat Pimblett. Yet, most people expect 'The Baddy' to continue his winning streak at UFC London.

During a vlog on his YouTube, Pimblett made his prediction for the fight against Leavitt by saying:

"I'm gonna knock him out in the first five minutes, more than likely. That's it. I'm gonna come out and put it on him in a big way. He will wilt under the pressure in the first or the early second, and I'm gonna finish him."

Pimblett's coach also made a similar prediction by saying:

"Everybody thinks this is gonna be like a weird fight, but I think Paddy will have him out of there at the end of the first round."

Pimblett finished both of his UFC fights in the first round so far, but Leavitt is difficult to put away. Leavitt only has one loss in MMA, and it was by decision. With that said, 'The Baddy' will be back in front of his home crowd with momentum on his side.

Watch Paddy Pimblett and his coach predict the fight against Jordan Leavitt:

Paddy Pimblett lists off what he knows about Jordan Leavitt

At 27 years old, Leavitt has made himself another top lightweight prospect with his awkward style and post-fight celebrations. Yet, 'The Monkey King' has received nowhere near the attention that 'The Baddy' has.

During the same vlog, Pimblett detailed what he knew about Leavitt by saying:

"Don't know that much about him, to be honest with you. He's a black belt in jiu-jitsu, 3-1 in the UFC. As I said, he's a black belt, so that's the best thing he's got going for him."

The shark-infested UFC lightweight division is notoriously known for creating superstars. Regardless of who it is, the winner at UFC London will be getting another marketing push because of a credible win. The question is, will it be 'The Baddy' or 'The Monkey King'?

