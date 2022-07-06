"How does Boris Johnson and this Tory government expect families to survive" - Paddy Pimblett reacts after checking gas and electricity bill

Paddy Pimblett brings electricity to any arena he fights in, but he is not happy with the electricity cost in his own space.
In a recent Tweet from his personal account, 'The Baddy' vented his frustrations in regard to what he saw as a steep price for his most recent utility bill.
In a quote from the tweet above, Pimblett said:
"Genuinely shocked when I checked our gas & electricity bill! When I heard @MartinSLewis say it’s “heat or eat” for some familys he wasn’t wrong! Thats just for me & laura how does @BorisJohnson & this Tory government expect familys to survive?! Its okay tho doesn’t affect them"
Although the rising lightweight superstar has an ever-growing public profile and a bolstering UFC resume, he still deals with everyman issues like this.
The discourse surrounding inflation in the UK has been prominent as of late. Clearly it is a broader social issue that many are dealing with, some of whom likely have a very similar viewpoint to Pimblett.
At the very least, there were many likeminded sentiments through the anecdotal lens of Pimblett's Twitter response timeline.
In another reply retweeted on Pimblett's account, @JC_LFC_JC said:
"Cheers mate. It's just about bearable at the minute but any further rises and it may not be. But the worst thing is, I know there are loads that are so much worse off - it's like it's not quite sunk it yet for most people how bad this actually is."
Paddy Pimblett's UFC tenure
Pimblett now has back-to-back victories inside the octagon, garnering consecutive finishes in the first frame and accumulating a four-fight winning streak overall. Pimblett began his UFC campaign with a KO stoppage in his debut and a rear-naked choke submission in his sophomore clash.
The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has an overall MMA record of 18 wins and 3 losses.
He will look to make it three straight under their promotional banner by month's end. Pimblett takes on Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall on July 23rd.
Leavitt has an overall mixed martial arts record of 10-1 as he heads into what would be his fifth UFC contest.
How do you feel about Paddy Pimblett's utility prices? Give us your thoughts in the comments!