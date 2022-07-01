What weight class is Paddy Pimblett in UFC 4?

Paddy Pimblett was added to the UFC 4 roster through a new free 16.00 update of the game. Like in real-life, Paddy Pimblett has been added as a UFC lightweight to the mixed martial arts game.

Three other fighters were also introduced to the game's roster as part of the International Fight Week celebrations. Women's flyweight Molly McCann, light heavyweight Paul Craig, and heavyweight Tom Aspinall are the other new additions.

Since his debut with the UFC, 'The Baddy' has seen an unprecedented rise in popularity. The fighter is currently undefeated in his UFC run and holds two wins in the fight promotion, both coming via stoppage.

Pimblett's first win in Dana White's promotion came in a knockout victory against Brazilian Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36. At UFC Fight Night 204 in London, Pimblett followed up on his impressive debut with a first-round submission of Rodrigo Vargas.

After fighting on a standard contract for his first two fights, 'The Baddy' has reportedly signed a new deal with the UFC. The latest contract is expected to raise the Englishman's purse substantially.

Paddy Pimbletts manager confirms that he was on "F**king big money now"

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Pimblett's manager Graham Boylan said that the fighter was no longer on the UFC's standard contract. Boylan told The Mirror that Pimblett is earning big bucks now:

"Everybody goes to the UFC under a standard contract. There's no difference in what you are doing, you've got to go and prove yourself. I can categorically tell you that that contract is gone. That's gone, he [Paddy Pimblett] is on fu**king big money now"

In an interaction with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, the Liverpudlian was asked how much he made in his first two UFC fights. In response, 'The Baddy' disclosed that he earned a meager $12k to show and $12k to win. This revelation was shocking for many in the MMA community.

It's worth noting, however, that Pimblett took home around $74,000 in each of his two UFC outings, owing to the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus he won both times.

Watch the full interview below:

