Latest UFC 4 update: Paddy Pimblett and 3 new fighters added to the roster

Fans of the UFC 4 game were treated to a surprise update on the game roster on June 30. The latest patch notes have added four new fighters, including Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett to the game.

Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall and Paul Craig are the other three new additions to the game. The fighters were added to the game as part of the International Fight Week Celebrations.

The game update 16.00 is available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The update is reportedly around five GB in size.

Paddy Pimblett is rated as a three-and-a-half star overall fighter in the game. His striking, grappling and health stats are all rated three-and-a-half stars.

Molly McCann's overall stats are similar to 'The Baddy', while Paul Craig has been given four stars and Tom Aspinal tops the new fighter additions with four and a half stars.

Earlier today, Molly McCann posted a video of her playing UFC 4 on her Instagram handle. 'Meatball' tweaked the signature EA sports tagline with her ring name as the title of her post:

"EA SPORTS - MEATBALLS IN THE GAME"

Major changes in UFC 4 to the previous UFC games

UFC 4 was released in August 2020 on Xbox One and PS 5 consoles. The new UFC game features welcome changes from its old titles. Electronic Arts has introduced improvements in game modes, gameplay and much more in the title.

Career Mode

The revised career mode grants users more freedom and control in their fighter journey. The new fighter evolution feature lets players develop their fighter based on the marital arts disciplines they use during fights and training.

The new game also offers users more control of their fighter's career in every phase, in and out of the octagon.

Gameplay

The game also introduced a new grapple assist system for new players of the game. However, seasoned gamers can still access legacy controls. New animations have also been added to the takedowns to improve level changes during fights.

Moreover, submissions have been simplified with the introduction of two mini games. These mini games will be case specific and will vary according to the type of submission one is attempting to lear/practice.

New Game Modes

The latest UFC game also features a new game mode called new 'Blitz Battles'. Blitz Battle is a rapid fire player vs. player online tournament mode. This mode will introduce new rules set to the fights periodically to keep the experience fresh.

