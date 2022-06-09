"Never done a wonderful job of getting the credit that he deserves"- Chael Sonnen explains why Curtis Blaydes should push for Tom Aspinall bout to be No. 1 contender's fight 

Chael Sonnen called upon the No. 4 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes to push for his fight against Tom Aspinall to be the No. 1 contender's fight in the division.

'The American Gangster' expressed a great deal of faith in Blaydes' abilities, hailing him as an extremely accomplished fighter. However, he admitted that 'Razor' lacked the ability to sell himself as a great draw.

In a video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen implored Blaydes to work on his skills outside the octagon to receive better opportunities in the UFC:

"[Curtis Blaydes] has never done a wonderful job of getting the credit that he deserves. Everything I just said about Curtis is true. Guy's a national champion, guy learned how to kick box, the guy's been in main events, guy's been getting better. Even the fight that he lost against Derek Lewis, rounds had gone by and he'd won all the rounds. He's a very good fighter and [Tom Aspinall] is this rising star. I do think that's going to be a No. 1 contender's fight."

To add to Chael's point, in his last five fights in the UFC, Blaydes has managed to consolidate a winning record of 4-1, with his only setback coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes and Aspinall are all set to lock horns in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 68. The card marks the UFC's return to London as the promotion prepares to make its sophomore appearance at the O2 Arena in London on July 23.

Curtis Blaydes offers fans a peek behind the curtains as he prepares for Tom Aspinall

In a recent post on social media, Curtis Blaydes offered fans a sneak peek into his training camp as he prepares to go toe-to-toe against Tom Aspinall in the headliner of the upcoming UFC fight card in London.

In the video, he was seen sparring with his teammates, working on his striking, takedown defense, submissions, ground and pound. Although the session was relatively light and easy-going, 'Razor' managed to impress fans with his skills on the mats.

"Playing punch face with the boys."

Blaydes is currently coming off a decisive win against Chris Daukaus. The duo locked horns in the main event of UFC on ESPN 33, where 'Razor' managed to outbox Daukaus in the second round, winning the fight by way of TKO.

