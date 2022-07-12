"You are a flop, kid" - Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul's claims of possibly fighting him in the future

Conor McGregor is scoffing at the idea of a future fight with Jake Paul.

Following Jake Paul's appearance on The MMA Hour, the Irish superstar addressed the YouTuber's perception that one day the two would create a money-making fight someday.

Across a pair of tweets within the Twitter thread, Conor McGregor said:

"You’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. You are a flop, kid. A nobody."

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's show, Paul said:

"I think, for me, fighting a couple more times. Continuing to knock some people out, and [McGregor] has to get active again. Who knows when that's gonna happen? So I think those two things need to happen, and then at some point, [a fight against McGregor] got to happen. You know, why not? He's a business man, I'm a business man, and that's 75 to 100 million dollars for both of us."

Watch the interview/ video below:

Since Paul's initial involvement with combat sports, he's been trying to goad a fight out of the former dual-division UFC title holder. Conversely, McGregor rarely responds to the many attempts at generating banter that Paul tries to stir up.

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul's boxing endeavours

Conor McGregor is 0-1 as a professional boxer, with his lone loss coming against a generational great. 'Notorious' fell to Floyd Mayweather via tenth-round TKO in their August 2017 mega-fight.

Paul is presently 5-0 as a pro boxer with an eighty percent finishing rate. 'The Problem Child' began fighting fellow YouTubers and basketball players, but he has since gone on to garner wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice).

Jake Paul will next take on Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden on August 6. The eight-round cruiserweight bout will see Paul take on his most experienced boxing opponent yet. Rahman Jr. is also a former sparring partner of Paul's.

Their size discrepancy creates questions regarding what weight division a possible McGregor vs. Paul bout could take place at, considering the highest weight class that McGregor has competed in is 170 pounds.

What do you think about McGregor's approach towards Paul here? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

