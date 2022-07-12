"Nate blocks punches with his face" - Miesha Tate gets fans to predict how a boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul goes

Miesha Tate asked her fanbase about a hypothetical Nate Diaz versus Jake Paul boxing bout.

The former UFC bantamweight world champion took to Twitter to ask fans about their opinion on the curious contest.

In the tweet above, Tate said:

"Boxing only, who wins?"

Some fans didn't see enough defensive savviness in Diaz's stand-up game and felt like he might leave himself open to be caught by the controversial YouTuber/ Disney star.

Twitter user @Philip98EFC said:

"Come on now. Nate blocks punches with his face"

Another fan leaned towards the former UFC lightweight title contender in a possible Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul prizefight, favoring cumulative combat experience over localized boxing efforts.

Twitter user @Ste_Alderson said:

"That’s not even a question, @NateDiaz209 boxes the head off him."

That being said, it seemed like the bulk of the responses in that thread favored Jake Paul emerging victorious if a boxing bout with Nate Diaz ever came to fruition.

Nate Diaz teases a shift to boxing

Diaz has recently been posting things on social media that seem to indicate a desire to try out boxing. Consistent sparring in boxing gloves and his on-going discourse about wanting to finish out his UFC contract have led to that perception around the Stockton combatant.

While Diaz has had no professional boxing bouts, his skills within the sweet science have long been praised by high-level boxing world champions.

Jake Paul is presently 5-0 as a pro boxer, including four knockout wins, and has halted every opponent he has stepped into the ring with so far.

The polarizing personality has done well with the MMA vs. boxing formula—previous efforts against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have proved that formula is a path to success.

'The Problem Child' readies for his next test as he takes on Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

