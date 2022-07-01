Miesha Tate questions fans on outcome of rumored boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman

Miesha Tate is gauging fan sentiments on how a hypothetical crossover fight plays out.

'Cupcake' took to Twitter to ask combat sports enthusiasts about how a boxing bout between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman might play out.

"If it happens, how do you see this fight going down?"

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate If it happens, how do you see this fight going down? If it happens, how do you see this fight going down? https://t.co/6DqS4UNvKB

While Tate never offered specific thoughts on the match herself, the fan engagement was high.

One fan felt as if this bout would not go the distance and that boxing's undisputed Super Middleweight Champion would elicit a stoppage.

Andy Abramson @ImprovAtItsBest @MieshaTate Usman should stick with MMA as he is great. Boxing is a different spot and Alvarez would TKO him in 3- 5 rounds. @MieshaTate Usman should stick with MMA as he is great. Boxing is a different spot and Alvarez would TKO him in 3- 5 rounds.

Some saw this bout as bearing striking similarities between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, especially in the context of whether the boxer or the MMA fighter wins in a boxing bout.

Frank @Frank2782 @MieshaTate Canelo wins and it won’t be much different than what happened to McNuggets @MieshaTate Canelo wins and it won’t be much different than what happened to McNuggets

Much of the discourse also focused on how a commensurately devastating outcome would happen for Alvarez in an MMA contest.

A lot of sarcasm and tongue-in-cheek takes abounded as well. Many poked fun at the chasm-sized gap in the boxing experience between a man many see as the sport's number one pound-for-pound fighter and someone who would be a boxing debutant.

The tweet from Tate did a solid amount of traffic with comments abounding and a fair bit of engagement with the likes as well as retweets.

Miesha Tate's flyweight championship pursuit

The former UFC bantamweight champion is eyeing the UFC flyweight title. She understandably wants to cement herself within that rarefied air of multi-division UFC titleholders.

The stalwart 135 pounder looks to make a splash in her first fighting foray at 125 pounds.

Miesha Tate looks to get back to winning ways after a bantamweight loss in her last outing. She lost to Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision in November during their UFC Fight Night main event.

Tate will take on Lauren Murphy on July 16th in a flyweight fight in a bout that was rescheduled from UFC 276.

Murphy is presently the number three ranked contender in the weight category. A win for Tate would jettison her right into the contendership conversation.

How do you feel a Canelo vs. Usman boxing bout would go? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

