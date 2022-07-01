Nate Diaz teases move to boxing with latest social media post

Nate Diaz is looking to the world of boxing for his next foray into fighting.

The Stockton native was seen getting in some local work with big gloves in a recent social media post, sparring with the Mayor Pro Tempore of Lodi, California, although the latter was wearing MMA gloves.

The former UFC lightweight title contender posted a photo from the post onto his Instagram story.

Diaz has been looking to lock in a UFC fight for a meaningful period of time now, which is contractual dynamic that he desperately wants free of.The younger Diaz brother hasn't hidden his desire to pursue options outside of the octagon, voicing his displeasure on multiple occasions.

Both Diaz brothers are well-known for having high-level boxing skills amongst former world champions of the sport.

On the other hand, the UFC fighter has recently made some eyebrow-raising comments, poking a bit of fun at boxing and claiming that losing a boxing match is equal to losing a basketball game, given that it's "not a real fight".

He has also said MMA is a much tougher sport than the sweet science of boxing, continuing the classic boxing-versus-MMA argument that has existed for decades.

As far as a possible opponent in the squared circle, a certain polarizing Disney star turned-combat sports disruptor would seem to be the most obvious choice.

Nate Diaz seeming interested in a Jake Paul clash

A fair bit of banter has gone back and forth between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

The 209 warrior and 'The Problem Child' seem to be aligning for a future fight. At the very least, it certainly seems that the fight that has been mentioned quite a bit.

If the hypothetical fight went down, it would continue the trend of Paul competing against athletes without a single professional boxing victory to their credit.

The Stockton-born fighter would be a boxing debutant in the two's potential match-up, while Paul is presently 5-0 as a pro boxer.

How do you feel about Diaz competing in Boxing?

